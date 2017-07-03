The new skincare shop that sends you full-sized products to try

Judy Johnson 3 July 2017
shop-skin

Spend over £40 at Shop Skincare and you’ll be given a free beauty box with two extra products

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

As someone with sensitive skin, trying anything new is a risk - but obviously being a beauty junkie (and writer) makes avoiding the latest skincare an impossibility. I’ve written about ways to ensure you’re not wasting your money on skincare you can’t use  before, but now a new online shop is launching which gives you the chance to test out and discover new products with more than just a 5ml sample.

Shop Skincare (see what they did there?) is a new beauty site with a difference; spend over £40 on your order and they’ll send you a beauty box containing two full-sized products - so you can give them a thorough try (if you’re sensitive, a 3-day patch test  is essential; otherwise, you need a minimum of a month to see the effects of most skin products).

But what will you be spending your £40 on you ask? The site stocks some of our favourite brands already, from A’kin to Lord & Berry (yes they do makeup too), SPF saviours Ultrasun to feet fixer Margaret Dabbs  - so top up on your usual beauty essentials and you’ll soon have a bonus box with two additional products you can try for yourself, or even give a friend if you’re feeling generous.

Therein lies the difference; whereas other discovery beauty box companies require you to subscribe or sign up to try something new from the outset (causing you to spend more, no doubt, in the long run), with Shop Skincare you’ll be spreading your skincare wings and finding new gems while simply buying those that you already love, with no pressure to keep on spending. It’s win-win - so what are you waiting for?

Visit Shop Skincare here


You may also like

Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
What is the best skincare for teens?
I’ve tried dozens of cosmetic tweakments and this is the one I rate the most


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Explore More