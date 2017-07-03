The new skincare shop that sends you full-sized products to try

Spend over £40 at Shop Skincare and you’ll be given a free beauty box with two extra products
As someone with sensitive skin, trying anything new is a risk - but obviously being a beauty junkie (and writer) makes avoiding the latest skincare an impossibility. I’ve written about ways to ensure you’re not wasting your money on skincare you can’t use before, but now a new online shop is launching which gives you the chance to test out and discover new products with more than just a 5ml sample.
Shop Skincare (see what they did there?) is a new beauty site with a difference; spend over £40 on your order and they’ll send you a beauty box containing two full-sized products - so you can give them a thorough try (if you’re sensitive, a 3-day patch test is essential; otherwise, you need a minimum of a month to see the effects of most skin products).
But what will you be spending your £40 on you ask? The site stocks some of our favourite brands already, from A’kin to Lord & Berry (yes they do makeup too), SPF saviours Ultrasun to feet fixer Margaret Dabbs - so top up on your usual beauty essentials and you’ll soon have a bonus box with two additional products you can try for yourself, or even give a friend if you’re feeling generous.
Therein lies the difference; whereas other discovery beauty box companies require you to subscribe or sign up to try something new from the outset (causing you to spend more, no doubt, in the long run), with Shop Skincare you’ll be spreading your skincare wings and finding new gems while simply buying those that you already love, with no pressure to keep on spending. It’s win-win - so what are you waiting for?