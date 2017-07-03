The new skincare shop that sends you full-sized products to try

As someone with sensitive skin, trying anything new is a risk - but obviously being a beauty junkie (and writer) makes avoiding the latest skincare an impossibility. I’ve written about ways to ensure you’re not wasting your money on skincare you can’t use before, but now a new online shop is launching which gives you the chance to test out and discover new products with more than just a 5ml sample.

Shop Skincare (see what they did there?) is a new beauty site with a difference; spend over £40 on your order and they’ll send you a beauty box containing two full-sized products - so you can give them a thorough try (if you’re sensitive, a 3-day patch test is essential; otherwise, you need a minimum of a month to see the effects of most skin products).