The new Urban Decay palette that’ll No Doubt top any girl’s wishlist

Ayesha Muttucumaru 23 December 2015
gwen

Urban Decay and Gwen Stefani have teamed up to create the ultimate eyeshadow palette and in the process, have also created the ultimate stocking filler too. Here’s why

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

If we were to match make and create the perfect makeup mash up, we’d be hard-pressed to come up with two parties better suited for one another than Gwen Stefani and Urban Decay. Since  news broke earlier in the year  that they were teaming up, we’ve been left guessing as to what they would create. The wait though has certainly been worth it, thanks to their new limited edition eyeshadow palette that boasts both eye-catching colour payoff and creativity in equal measure.

A former makeup artist herself, everything from the shade names to the case to the colours has been given the Stefani seal of approval. The result? A palette that merges pigment with a touch of pop, and range with rock; from the black and white graphic printed box to the 15 hand-selected shadows (of which 12 are brand new to Urban Decay). An assortment of neutrals and jewel-tones, shimmers and mattes, it makes for the ultimate party season palette. ‘What You Waiting For?’ Add this onto your wish and shopping lists as soon as you can before it sells out.

The Limited Edition Urban Decay and Gwen Stefani  Eyeshadow Palette is £40 and is available to  buy online here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

