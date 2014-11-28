The only eye palette you’ll ever need

Whether you’re a master at makeup or a budding beauty novice this extensive Clarins palette is the secret to a fabulous, flawless finish after every single use (and quite possibly the only palette you’ll ever want again…)

Created using a mineral and plant-based formula, this perfect palette comes complete with 10 essential mineral eye shadows that range from neutral nudes and brilliant bronzes to satiny pearls and smoky shades, all made with an ultra-soft and light texture.

With colour combinations that allow you to create both relaxed daytime looks and more sophisticated evening styles, what’s best about this palette is the essential cheat-sheet that comes with it that numbers each shadow and details where they should be applied on the eye for maximum effect. Easy and simple to copy, users can follow this guide to create a whole selection of different beauty looks - perfect for the upcoming party season.

What’s more, once you’ve used up all the shadows (which you will) the palette can be removed from the box and transformed into a neat and compact place to store your makeup brushes - it’s recycling at its most beautiful best.

Clarins The Essentials Eye Makeup Palette, £35, buy online here