The only makeup you'll ever need

When it comes to beauty, every girl has their nest egg of go-to products and favourite brands that can do no wrong. Whether it’s a cherished mascara, old-school blusher or failsafe concealer, sometimes we just can’t help but show a little bias where our beauty picks are concerned. This got us thinking- are pros and makeup journos as susceptible to a little beauty favouritism as we are? We quizzed some of the industry's most talented makeup artists and our very own makeup maniac as to their hero buys were and how to use them to their fullest. Get ready to meet the makeup stash sent from heaven... Alex Babsky , Makeup Artist and Lancôme’s first UK Makeup Artist Ambassador

Hero product: Lancome Grandiose mascara , £24.50 “This mascara reaches all lashes without wrist acrobatics. The swan neck wand of Grandiose enables full control over application, as it gives you the perfect angle for all lashes, top and bottom. Start from the outer corner and work your way in, wriggling the brush all the way to the tips for length and separation. Work the mascara right into the base of the lashes too, as it’s a blacker than black formula it will give extra definition, mimicking fuller lashes.” Arabella Preston , Makeup Artist and Contributing Beauty Editor for Absolutely Magazines

Hero product: NARS creamy concealer , £21 “It's the best multi-purpose concealer I've ever come across - just enough luminosity and creaminess to use under the eyes, but not so much you can't use it elsewhere on the face. It comes in an impressive range of colours and is in a super handy applicator that’s perfect for touch-ups. It’s the only product I always use on absolutely everyone - including myself!” Daniel Sandler , Makeup Artist and founder of Daniel Sandler Professional Finish Makeup

Hero product: Watercolour fluid blushers , £14.50 "I'm often cited as the 'patron saint of blusher' and my eponymous make-up line began with my cult range of Watercolour fluid blushers- they are a kitbag essential. To apply cheek stains or fluid formulas, dab onto clean skin or on top of base using your middle finger or brush, building up the intensity slowly - these formulas will be your friend whether it's warm or cold outside. Avoid greasy cheek sticks during the summer months, although some silicone-based cream-to-powder compact formulas might be fine. Lastly, always remember to blend, blend, blend." Caroline Barnes , Makeup Artist

Hero product: Olay Total Effects Day Cream , £14.99 “When I’m on a celebrity or fashion shoot, I always perform a quick facial massage on my client’s skin. It not only helps the cream’s ingredients penetrate deep into the dermis but also helps to de-puff the face and aid circulation, leaving a perfectly glowing base, ready for makeup application - it’s a great way to pick up tired or lacklustre skin” Hannah Murray, Makeup Artist and TOPSHOP Makeup Consultant

Hero product: TOPSHOP Beauty Glow Pot , £9 “I simply can’t live without Highlighter. It’s the perfect product for giving the ultimate flawless and luminous skin. I use the TOPSHOP Beauty Glow Pot in Gleam or Polish on nearly every shoot. It catches the light beautifully and sculpts the face without the need for shading powders.” Anna Hunter , Get The Gloss Makeup Maniac Columnist

Hero Product: Nars Jungle Red Lipstick, £19.50 "Bold, bright and with just the right balance of blue and orange undertones to suit my pale colouring to a tee, Jungle Red makes my heart been faster than Jane's for Tarzan. It's semi-matte yet slicks on in the manner of a moisturising lipstick, staying put for hours without bleeding or flaking (although it's wise to exfoliate and prep lips first with a balm). I find it perks up my face on groggy mornings and restores life to my post-work pallor like almost nothing else"