The Ordinary Watercolour Foundations are coming...

Ayesha Muttucumaru 25 October 2017
ordinary-7

"Thinner than water" skin tints that don't break the bank? Bring on December we say

The biggest budget base launch of the year so far? The arrival of The Ordinary Foundations  back in April. Priced at under £6 and available in an impressive range of shades, they amassed a huge waiting list beforehand and flew off shelves when they launched. And now, a new range of skin tints has been teased on Deciem's Instagram account  - Watercolours, a 'thinner than water' formulated follow up that's immediately piqued our interest.

Details are being kept tightly under wraps for now, but there are a few things we do know:

1. They're natural looking skin tints

2. They're oil-free

3. They're silicone-free

4. They'll be affordable

5. They'll cover all skin tones

Sounds like a strong contender for our new daily winter cover-ups.

