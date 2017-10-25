The Ordinary Watercolour Foundations are coming...

The biggest budget base launch of the year so far? The arrival of The Ordinary Foundations back in April. Priced at under £6 and available in an impressive range of shades, they amassed a huge waiting list beforehand and flew off shelves when they launched. And now, a new range of skin tints has been teased on Deciem's Instagram account - Watercolours, a 'thinner than water' formulated follow up that's immediately piqued our interest.
"Thinner than water" skin tints that don't break the bank? Bring on December we say
Details are being kept tightly under wraps for now, but there are a few things we do know:
1. They're natural looking skin tints
2. They're oil-free
3. They're silicone-free
4. They'll be affordable
5. They'll cover all skin tones
Sounds like a strong contender for our new daily winter cover-ups.