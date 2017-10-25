The Ordinary Watercolour Foundations are coming...

The biggest budget base launch of the year so far? The arrival of The Ordinary Foundations back in April. Priced at under £6 and available in an impressive range of shades, they amassed a huge waiting list beforehand and flew off shelves when they launched. And now, a new range of skin tints has been teased on Deciem's Instagram account - Watercolours, a 'thinner than water' formulated follow up that's immediately piqued our interest.