The palette to pack for your summer holiday

If luggage restrictions look like they could weigh you down at the check-in desk this summer, downsize your beauty baggage and pack the only makeup palette you’ll need for your holiday: the new Tom Ford Eye and Cheek Compact.

With a more than ample shade range to take us from beach to bar and cocktails till dawn , the limited edition ivory and gold compact houses three eyeshadows to brighten beach-gazing eyes and two cheek colours to enhance a golden tan. With both matte and shimmer, the two neutrals flatter all skin tones and there’s a deep cobalt blue thrown in the mix too, for a hit of daring night time drama.

Match with subtly coral-kissed or rose-blushed cheeks and dewy, sun-kissed skin and thanks to this clever palette, you’ll have all the essentials you’ll need for mastering the perfect summer beauty look - without making a dent in your baggage allowance.

Tom Ford Eye and Cheek Compact, £68. Buy online at Selfridges