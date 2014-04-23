The palette to pack for your summer holiday

Ayesha Muttucumaru 23 April 2014
get-the-gloss-tom-ford-spring-lip-and-cheek-palette-1

Meet the new Tom Ford makeup palette that will make packing for your summer getaway a whole lot easier

If luggage restrictions look like they could weigh you down at the check-in desk this summer, downsize your beauty baggage and pack the only makeup palette you’ll need for your holiday: the new Tom Ford Eye and Cheek Compact.

With a more than ample shade range to take us from beach to bar and cocktails till dawn , the limited edition ivory and gold compact houses three eyeshadows to brighten beach-gazing eyes and two cheek colours to enhance a golden tan. With both matte and shimmer, the two neutrals flatter all skin tones and there’s a deep cobalt blue thrown in the mix too, for a hit of daring night time drama.

MORE GLOSS: 10 ways to live like Tom Ford

Match with subtly coral-kissed or rose-blushed cheeks and dewy, sun-kissed skin and thanks to this clever palette, you’ll have all the essentials you’ll need for mastering the perfect summer beauty look - without making a dent in your baggage allowance.

Tom Ford Eye and Cheek Compact, £68. Buy online at  Selfridges


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More