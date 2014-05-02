The perfect nail polish to show off your tan

2 May 2014
get-the-gloss-models-own-nail-polish

Model’s Own’s Polish For Tans is the perfect summer nail polish to compliment bronzed skin

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Model’s Own have created a new range called Polish for Tans – the first ever collection that has been designed to enhance and compliment a natural tan. There are five neon shades to choose from, all of which have been aptly named: Sun Hat, a perky pink, Sun Beach, a punchy peach, dazzling orange Beach Bag, luminous yellow Bikini and vivid green Flip Flop.

The brush helps to achieve even application, meaning the finishing look is smooth, as well as shiny. Each shade beautifully compliments a tan and we’re adamant that they deserve a place in your summertime beach bag. Until the sun comes out, we’ll be staring at our nails wistfully and picture the day that neon tips meets UV rays. They’ve also given us another reason to bring out the sunnies early.

Model’s Own Polish for Tans, £5, are available in five shades at  www.boots.com


