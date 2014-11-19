The perfect palette from Aerin for all your weekend needs

Containing everything a girl could need to remain perfectly prepped all weekend long, Aerin’s new Weekend palette has taken convenient cosmetics to a whole new level - and we’re a little bit obsessed with it.

Taking the hassle out of the weekday to weekend makeup swap, this perfect little palette provides all your beauty needs within a chic compact. Beautifully packaged within a glowing golden case, this product conceals a carefully-edited collection of bold neutrals and pops of pink that work together to create a natural but polished look.

Combining warm tones the palette includes a soft illuminating bronzer, a caramel toned highlighter, a Multi Color for Lips & Cheeks in Natural glow and two rose balm lipsticks in delicate coral Cabana and dusty rose Whisper. Finally, a duo of bright and smoky eyeshadows in Simplicity and Cocoa help to define and add character.

Ideal for a relaxed daytime look, many of the shades and colours can also be layered and built upon to create a more dramatic and sophisticated evening style. Personally though, we liked it best when used to create easygoing styles for catching up with old friends or having lazy (but chic) sunday afternoons.

Aerin Weekend Palette, £48, is available from Selfridges