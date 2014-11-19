The perfect palette from Aerin for all your weekend needs

19 November 2014
gtg-aerin-weekend-palette-main

Take care of the weekday to weekend makeup swap with the new chic Aerin compact

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Containing everything a girl could need to remain perfectly prepped all weekend long, Aerin’s new Weekend palette has taken convenient cosmetics to a whole new level - and we’re a little bit obsessed with it.

Taking the hassle out of the weekday to weekend makeup swap, this perfect little palette provides all your beauty needs within a chic compact. Beautifully packaged within a glowing golden case, this product conceals a carefully-edited collection of bold neutrals and pops of pink that work together to create a natural but polished look.

Combining warm tones the palette includes a soft illuminating bronzer, a caramel toned highlighter, a Multi Color for Lips & Cheeks in Natural glow and two rose balm lipsticks in delicate coral Cabana and dusty rose Whisper. Finally, a duo of bright and smoky eyeshadows in Simplicity and Cocoa help to define and add character.

Ideal for a relaxed daytime look, many of the shades and colours can also be layered and built upon to create a more dramatic and sophisticated evening style. Personally though, we liked it best when used to create easygoing styles for catching up with old friends or having lazy (but chic) sunday afternoons.

Aerin Weekend Palette, £48, is available from  Selfridges



You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting
The best high street foundations under £20
10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on
Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Explore More