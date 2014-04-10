The perfect pearly highlighter

10 April 2014
get-the-gloss-guerlain-meteorites-pearl-powder--1

This makeup classic will re-awaken your skin for the new season

Beautifully designed and scented with the sweet smell of violets, this Guerlain Meteorites pearl pot is truly a work of makeup mastery.

Originally crafted in 1987, the Meteorites powder uses a light-creating polymer, which aims to transform light that’s invisible to the naked eye into a radiant glow on the skin.

The compact contains a beautiful yet subtle blend of matte, rosy and radiant blue-toned white pearls, combined with corrective coloured pearls – yellow to counter redness, pink for freshness and mauve to catch the light. It’s the ideal spring product to help sweep away sad looking skin and re-awaken your complexion.

Dust lightly over the entire face for an all-over glow or sweep across cheekbones, the bridge of the nose and decolletage to sculpt, highlight and enhance your features.

Guerlain Meteorites Pearls, £35.50. Buy online at  www.debenhams.com


