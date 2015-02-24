The power of pink: the nail shades we’re coveting this Spring

With the shift in seasons and the anticipation that Spring like weather is round the corner the time has come to pack away our Winter polishes. Darker than dark berry shades and Christmas sparkle can be relocated to the back of our nail wardrobe in exchange for something a whole lot lighter. This year, pinks are not sugary sweet but instead something a lot more sophistacted and we've rounded up our top choices...

For a nod to the no makeup makeup trend (without having to forgo a face of makeup) opt for a sophisticated and super wearable, nude nail polish. For the most norcome of nudes we favour Mac’s Cream Delicate - a nude with an added hint of pink to avoid corpse like hands.

Although coral is associated with sundowners by the pool and best shown off with a tan and white sandle combo, you can cheat your way to an exotic holiday with one of these Mac or Rimmel polishes. For matchy matchy satisfaction pair with a coral lip ( Mac’s Vegas Volt comes to mind) and dont forget the bronzer .

Nails painted double decker red is an iconic beauty look that transcends season and we love this aptly named Rimmel polish . For a more Summer specific take on red, embrace pink toned polishes that are brighter than brighter such as Dior's Wonderland and Nars' Jungle Red .

Berry shades may have become a winter nail polish staple but for any bright polish phobes the good news is they can also be worn for Spring (think more raspberry than blackberry on the pink spectrum and you’re on the right lines). A great evening look and a perfect partner to Spring’s pastel shades, we love Essie’s Double Breasted Jacket and Jump in my Jumpsuit .

It appears pink isn’t just for Wednesdays…

