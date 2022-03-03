The readers' edit: 12 wellness, homewares and makeup buys you've added to your basket this month

Our online shopping lists were fairly predictable during lockdown; comfy bra sales soared and everyone was adding at-home beauty tools to their baskets but since then our buying habits have been a bit all over the place. From silky going out dresses to cashmere trousers (WFH chic is still a thing), here's what you've been buying over the last month. Alice of Arundel Double Layer Silk Face Mask, £13.99

When we wrote our edit of the best silk masks back in August these ones began flying off the shelves and they're still selling fast. There are 26 colours to choose from (even Tartan) in this good value selection of double-layered masks with elasticated straps. Buy it now H&M Purple Knitted Jumper, £14.99

We declared purple the colour of the season and it seemed like you agreed, with lots of sales of this bold, cosy number. It's available in black and grey too, if purple isn't your favourite colour. Buy it now Hourglass Extensions Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, £29

When this mascara launched in the summer it became the biggest seller on Space NK, shifting 1.6 per minute and the popularity hasn't waned with it being one of the most purchased long into October. It adds definition, lift and length, giving long, fluttery false-effect lashes without any of the faff. Plus it washes off with just water, perfect for at the end of a long day. Buy it now The White Company White Lavender Reed Diffuser, £27

With the government advising we work from home for winter, it's no surprise we're all in nesting mode, snapping up reed diffusers and candles to make it cosier at home. In our edit of the best reed diffusers , this calming lavender, basil and vetiver is the one you've been buying the most. Buy it now Sambucol Extra Defense Liquid, £12.50 for 120ml

Last month Dr Sophie Shotter advised we all take immune-boosting supplements for winter ahead of the second wave of Covid: "The first time around with Covid, there was not much [in the way of supplements] available that was immunity-based, but now people have cottoned on to it just in time for round two," she says. Of our edit of the best immunity supporting supplements , this came out top. Supercharged with immune-boosting black elderberry, the liquid is fortified with vitamin C and zinc to create a great tasting berry flavoured powerful liquid to help fight off winter viruses. Many people we know swear by this, and you couldn't get it for love nor money when lockdown began. Buy it now Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2020, £215

In our round-up of the best 2020 beauty advent calendars the Liberty beauty advent calendar has caused the most excitement. Every year it's always one of the most highly anticipated, packed with treats from Diptyqye, Bamford, Augustinus Bader, Hourglass and Sol De Janeiro, among others. Nineteen of the 25 drawers reveal full-size products. This calendar is worth almost £800 and is always a sell out so we can see why you're all snapping it up. Buy it now ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Calendar, £75

Less luxe than Liberty but no less exciting, the 2020 ASOS advent calendar is the second most popular in our round up of the best beauty advent calendars. It includes MAC, Living Proof and Sunday Riley behind the doors and sells out every single year, so be quick with this one! Buy it now H&M Fine Knit Cashmere Joggers, £79.99

Nobody had 2020 billed as the year of comfy clothes , but it became that back in March and we've never looked back. Slipping out of pyjamas and into cashmere trousers gives us a classy lady of leisure feel and none more so than these ultra-soft H&M trews. The marl pair is long sold out but the greige and light greige ones are still available in all sizes. Buy now Babyliss Big Hair Care Hot Air Styler , £70

Hot brushes have been another unexpected success of 2020; Dyson , GHD and Amika all launched a straightener/ brush/ hairdryer hybrid and in our round-up of the best hot brushes , this is the one you were most keen on. It has large enough bristles to tackle thick hair, taming unruly hair with the ultimate ease. What makes it even easier? The brush head rotates at the flick of a button so you have even less to do. The perfect tool for the time-pressed. Buy it now ELF Bounce Back Jelly Cleanser Clear, £7 for 100ml



There's nothing quite like a jelly cleanser to make the skin feel fresh and clean and this budget buy does that with zero tightness, so it's no surprise that in our pick of the best jelly cleansers it's the one you keep buying. Buy it now Nikkie Tutorials X Beauty Bay Palette, £25

When this launched it had 87,000 advanced sign-ups sold out in just eight hours. There's been a restock now due to demand if you didn't manage to buy one the first time round. When we first wrote about it we weren't sure how wearable the shades were for everyday life, but if your purchasing habits have shown us anything it's how wrong we were! Buy it now H&M Green Satin Wrap Dress, £39.99