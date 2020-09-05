The readers' edit: 13 fashion, beauty and wellness buys you've been snapping up

Whether we're updating you on the latest makeup trends, keeping you abreast of new developments in period care or decoding the latest skincare ingredients, you can count on us to keep you in the loop for all things beauty and wellness. And it seems like you trust our words of wisdom because you've been adding our product recommendations and fashion picks to your virtual baskets. Here are the items you've been buying the most of in the last month. Alice of Arundel Silk Adult Facemask, £13.50

If you're suffering from maskne caused by the friction from wearing a mask, a silk mask needs to be on your shopping list. It glides on the face rather than rubbing as some materials do, for a smooth mask-wearing experience. We did a round-up of the most lovely luxe silk masks out there and this Etsy one (available in 26 vibrant colours) proved to be most popular. Buy it now Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Walk of No Shame blusher, £30

Late August heralded the arrival of a brand new collection from Charlotte Tilbury , all based on her best-selling lipstick Walk of No Shame. It fuses together berry rose and champagne gold to give a glowing complexion that reflects the light for that signature Tilbury glow. Buy it now H&M Cotton Jersey Dress, £12.99

This laidback dress was one of our best-sellers last month but there's no reason it can't become an autumn staple too. Swap white sneakers for boots and tights and you're good to go. Buy it now Caroline Hirons Skincare book, £10

This is something of a bible when it comes to skincare - if it's not in these pages, it's probably not worth knowing! From how to pop a spot , how to double cleanse, the skincare to use at every age and the order to use your products, we gave you a rundown of the book and obviously made it sound as good as it is, because it's been flying off the shelves. Even better news, it's only £10 at the moment, if you're yet to get your copy! Buy it now Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, £29

MUA Lisa Potter-Dixon put this summer mascara launch through its paces on Instagram as was wowed by how well it defines, lifts and lengthens the lashes. You were obviously sold by her review because it became one of the most purchased things on site last month. Our editorial director Victoria Woodhall loves it too because it's so easy to apply and comes off with just water. Buy now Saalt Menstrual Cup, £25

Not as glam as mascara and blusher, granted, but anything that makes periods more eco gets a big tick in our book. One of these is equal to over 100,000 single-use period products. They're made from medical grade silicone and come in small and medium sizes for different flows. It has multiple seal spots so you don't need to worry about leakage and there are several ways to insert so you can find the most comfortable for you. Buy now ASOS fluffy wrap jumper, £28

It might have been heatwave central last month, but you were obviously looking ahead to autumn, with lots of people adding this cosy jumper to their baskets. Can't say we blame you! Buy now Victoria Health Magnolia Rhodiola Complex, £28 for 60 capsules

Speaking of looking ahead, many of you stocked up on this muscle and nerve relaxing supplement which is know to help people suffering with seasonal affective disorder . Natural health specialist Shabir Daya recommends dosing up on this to elevate your mood. Buy now XX Revolution XXcharged Duo Chrome Liquid Eyeshadow, £10

We filled you in on the colour-flip eyeshadow trend that's perfect for lazy people (so easy!) and we guess you were as excited as we were about it, judging by how many of these chrome liquid eyeshadows you bought. The petrol green and purple is our personal favourite. Buy now Skin Proud Sorbet Burst Hyaluronic Acid Jelly Moisturiser, £13.99

When it was hot we were all about gel textured moisturisers and even though the weather is cooling off, we still haven't switched back. This bargain buy delivered hydration all summer with a pleasingly light texture. Buy now Mango ribbed midi dress, £25.99

No matter the season, you can't go wrong with a classic midi-dress. We featured the burgundy version of this minimalist number last month but now we're contemplating buying the black one too.. Buy now Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer, £12.99

Our digital designer Jemma sang the praises of this silky-soft bronzer when we revealed all the beauty products we finished over the summer. She praised it for the radiant goddess glow and said it would be one of her desert island makeup must-haves. Her glowing words must have resonated because many of you added it to your baskets. Buy now Fortnum and Mason beauty advent calendar, £195