The readers' edit: 16 skincare, makeup and wellness buys you added to your basket last month

19/99 Beauty Precision Colour Pencil , £19

In our newsletter ( sign up here to receive ) we compiled an edit of the best off-the-shoulder dresses for summer and this one struck a chord with you, flying off the virtual shelves. The shirred top makes it comfortable on even the hottest days. Buy now The Limited Edition Pati Dubroff Makeup Essentials collection , £44

Iconic makeup artist Pati Dubroff teamed up with Beauty Pie on an eight-piece makeup edit and it rightfully caused quite a stir, making it into many of your shopping baskets last month. Not a member of Beauty Pie? Join using code GTGSENTME and get an extra £50 to spend. Buy now 111Skin Concentrates, £125



We suspect you might have been getting into the summer skincare mood like we have, swerving rich creams in favour of light, gel moisturisers like this budget buy from Skin Proud which sinks in like a dream and quenches even the thirstiest of skin. It's no surprise so many of you treated yourselves to it, we're big fans too. Buy now H&M Calf Length Skirt, £19.99

We're with you in your love of swishy, dress-up or dress-down midi-skirts. This was another fashion buy we featured in our newsletter; we loved it so much we bought it in all three colours. Buy now Kloris 1000mg CBD Oil Drops, £83

Digital writer Melanie included these drops in her empties last month, praising them for sending her off into the land of nod – fingers crossed they worked for you too, as many of you purchased them following the feature. Buy now Mallows Beauty Mango & Passionfruit Soy Candle, £10

Another favourite of Jemma's, this SPF lip balm doesn’t leave you with an ashy white cast and has a completely transparent shine that’s almost gloss-like. It's not the slightest bit sticky, just incredibly nourishing and irresistibly scented thanks to shea butter and hyaluronic acid. With the weather heating up it's no surprise so many of you treated yourself to this. Buy now Vieve Skin Dew, £19

GTG's editorial director Victoria loves these vitamin gummies which contain biotin (essential for strong hair) and B12 (for energy) and folic acid, which helps red blood cells carry oxygen around the body. Her glowing review obviously swayed you as they were one of the most-purchased items last month! Buy now ASOS Design Candy Stripe Pyjamas, from £9.80

Another heatwave friendly buy, GTG's Jemma loves this for a cooling hit of hydration on hot days. You can use it as either a gel for an instant hit of moisture or straight from the freezer (which we highly recommend) for an icy antidote for puffy eyes and skin. When frozen it has a very satisfying slushy texture that instantly melts in the skin and feels incredible. Buy now Bare Biology Skinful Pure Marine Collagen Powder, £35

Last month we reviewed eight face tanning mists (on camera) to see which gave the most natural glow. It seems you were most convinced by the tan that this lightweight mist gave, as it was the most purchased of all the ones we reviewed. Victoria loved it too, because after using it you're tanned from the get-go and can choose the depth of your colour. It’s completely natural, non-drying and the tan it gave lasted two days. Although not the cheapest, one bottle will see you through the entire summer. Buy now Yiezi Makeup Organiser 360 Degree Rotating Cosmetic Display Stand, £19.99