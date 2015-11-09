The red nail polish that everyone should own

Judy Johnson 9 November 2015
ciate

Sleek, stylish and just a little daring, Ciaté's Mistress shade is everything you want in your signature red polish

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

No nail polish wardrobe is complete without a striking, pillar-box red. Classic, yet so iconic that it’ll never go out of fashion, a red nail is bold, brave and makes a statement no matter what the rest of your look is saying. A statement piece in itself, this suggestively-named Mistress shade from nail aficionado Ciaté could just be The One.

Wrapped in its elegant black bow, the vibrant red is just bright enough to make it work for the summer sandal months, yet chic enough to be an all-rounder that you reach for come Christmas, rain or shine. Highly pigmented, one coat is just enough but two provides the wow-factor, and the ‘stiletto’ cap makes application flawless. A shade for all seasons, and with the brand’s expertly shaped flat brush and long lasting, high gloss finish, it’s the home manicure must-have.

Ciate's Mistress nail polish is in our limited edition  Latest in Beauty Cult Collection box - buy yours here for just £15.95  to receive this classic varnish plus six other cult beauty buys worth over £60. Let us know how you get on and share your box favourites on social with #GTGItKit


