The search for the perfect pink lip is over

18 May 2015
gtg-lipstick-queen-beauty-crush-main-1

Hunting for a hydrating, flattering lip colour that's unique to you? We think we've found it...

Brands that have a niche offering often make standout products (think Eyeko’s liquid eyeliner or Essie’s nail polish) and Lipstick Queen is the same: they specialise in lip products and they do them pretty damn well. We’re a big fan of their Hello Sailor  lipstick, a sheer plum shade which cleverly makes your teeth appear whiter, and love the super flattering, suits-all popping coral called Jungle Queen .

The latest offering from the brand follows suit with another leading lipstick innovation. This emerald green lipstick may look like something you’d only want to apply come October 31st but once the green hits your lips it transforms into a beautiful rosebud pink.

So, what’s the secret behind their magical new Frog Prince lipstick? It's pretty smart stuff: the green pigment reacts with the warmth of your lips and adapts to create a unique pink shade according to your own pH and natural coloring. Subsequently the glossy pink tint is different on everyone that tries it and always supremely flattering. Plus, containing moisturizing Shea Butter and antioxidant rich Vitamin E, this semi-sheer formula will leave your lips soft, smooth and hydrated. Like your lips but better: what more could you want?

Frog Prince by Lipstick Queen, £22, is available now


