The secret to faking a healthy complexion

It’s fair to say blusher has more than its fair share of fans among the beauty elite. From journalist and skincare founder Alice Hart-Davis who admits her mother taught her that a good dab of rouge was the difference between others thinking you’re sickening for something and looking your best to glossy posse member Anna Hunter, resident blush junkie, who says that blusher is better than Botox - we all understand the power of pink.

Or Watermelon, Guava, Papaya or perhaps Lychee, if BECCA’s Beach Tint is your blush of choice; it’s certainly ours.

Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor is a loyal fan of this stylish tube of tint that gives a kiss of colour to both lips and cheeks and it’s easy to see why. When used for lips, it stays put without looking too ‘done’, and when used as a blush it defies all tiredness to add life to even the weariest complexions.

Sheer, yet long-lasting; highly pigmented yet deceptively natural, these clever colours are unrivalled for their ability to add a gentle, radiant flush to cheeks that suggests you may have spent your morning on a country stroll in the spring sunshine. It doesn’t have the cakiness of cream blushers, but is more blendable than more traditional, watery tints with no telltale lines to give your secret away.

It takes us from desk to dancefloor when all we really want is our pyjamas; it adds a youthful glow that no amount of concealer, highlighter and bronzer can do as expertly; and better yet, each water-resistant tube is scented with its shade’s name. If that doesn’t make you a fellow fan we don’t know what will.