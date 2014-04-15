The secret to faking a healthy complexion

Judy Johnson 15 April 2014
get-the-gloss-becca-beach-tint

We love blusher at Get The Gloss HQ, but not all are created equal. BECCA's Beach Tint stands out from the crowd

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

It’s fair to say blusher has more than its fair share of fans among the beauty elite. From journalist and skincare founder Alice Hart-Davis who admits her mother taught her that a good dab of rouge was the difference between others thinking you’re sickening for something  and looking your best to glossy posse member Anna Hunter, resident blush junkie, who says that blusher is better than Botox  - we all understand the power of pink.

Or Watermelon, Guava, Papaya or perhaps Lychee, if BECCA’s Beach Tint is your blush of choice; it’s certainly ours.

Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor  is a loyal fan of this stylish tube of tint that gives a kiss of colour to both lips and cheeks and it’s easy to see why. When used for lips, it stays put without looking too ‘done’, and when used as a blush it defies all tiredness to add life to even the weariest complexions.

Sheer, yet long-lasting; highly pigmented yet deceptively natural, these clever colours are unrivalled for their ability to add a gentle, radiant flush to cheeks that suggests you may have spent your morning on a country stroll in the spring sunshine. It doesn’t have the cakiness of cream blushers, but is more blendable than more traditional, watery tints with no telltale lines to give your secret away.

It takes us from desk to dancefloor when all we really want is our pyjamas; it adds a youthful glow that no amount of concealer, highlighter and bronzer can do as expertly; and better yet, each water-resistant tube is scented with its shade’s name. If that doesn’t make you a fellow fan we don’t know what will.


You may also like

Joe Wicks Fat Loss Plan recipe: Popcorn Chicken & Super Slaw
How to deal with the anxiety attack 'hangover'
How to stop prickly heat and heat rash from ruining your summer
Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Explore More