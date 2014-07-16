The Sizzle Kit: The must-haves for SS14 poolside preening

Susannah Taylor 16 July 2014
holiday-kit

If you're more fried and frazzled than bronzed goddess in this scorching weather, ensure you're equipped with this poolside kit for the ultimate in summertime chic

Some women morph into goddesses by the pool - their skin turns a smooth shade of golden bronze, their hair tumbles into the perfect Gisele-type tousle and a cute smattering of freckles (just the right amount, of child-like size) dust their nose. Unfortunately not all of us fall into the goddess camp. I, for one, burn the minute my skin sees the sun, my skin leaps into protective mode and covers itself with a million big fat freckles, and my hair turns into something almost indescribable - a curly-at-the-front, wild-at-the-back matted mess.

Fortunately, with the right kit, it is possible to tame the ‘Wild Woman of Borneo’ look. Here’s is my top poolside preening selection for Summer 2014.

Essential eye chic

Ray-Bans look cool come Ibiza bar, St Tropez sun lounger or Cornwall campervan - try the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses , £135.

Face facts

Keep skin protected and pretty (rather than burnt and greasy) with Vichy Capital Soleil SPF 50+ BB Cream , £15.50 which smoothes skin tone whilst you sunbathe.

Body Armour

Keep red burnt bits at bay with broad spectrum sun spray such as the Clarins Sun Care Radiant Oil Spray High Protection UVB/UVA 30 , £19.

The Scent of Summer

There are certain smells that have an air of summer about them. For me, Clarins’ suncream is one, Nivea suncream another. Bobbi Brown Beach Eau De Parfum , £49.50 is like a long day at the beach in a bottle.

Take Cover

It’s a fact that skin in higher areas (shoulders, noses, ears) are more prone to sunburn. Get them covered with KIKO Sunscreen Stick SPF 50,  £4.40 which won’t leave a white skier’s film.

Line Up

Meltproof eye enhancing is a must for poolside posing; try Bourjois Contour Clubbing Eyeliner  in Taupe Top, £4.99.

Nailing it

No poolside poser is complete without dazzling tips and toenails. This new brand does amazing modern colours for gossip-worthy hands and feet; Only Fingers + Toes Nail Lacquer in Reef , £16, and Only Fingers + Toes Nail Lacquer  in Encore, £16.

Tame your mane

Reign in even the wildest locks with a chic hair accessory. I love this gold bow from Anthropologie (also available in blue and coral) which has the ability to turn a bird’s nest into a beautiful mess in seconds.  Brown hair band with gold bow , £12.

The Panama

Basically if all else fails, hide your hair (and your face) under a chic hat. A failsafe trick that works every time. We love the Sensi Studio Classic Toquilla Straw Panama hat , £85.

Photography by Ian Skelton


You may also like

How to do a post-summer healthy habits reset

Abs are made in the kitchen: 10 rules for a flatter tum

How cannabis is becoming skincare's hottest new ingredient

Gloss picks: Susannah Taylor's May beauty, health and fitness finds


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More