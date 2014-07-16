The Sizzle Kit: The must-haves for SS14 poolside preening

Some women morph into goddesses by the pool - their skin turns a smooth shade of golden bronze, their hair tumbles into the perfect Gisele-type tousle and a cute smattering of freckles (just the right amount, of child-like size) dust their nose. Unfortunately not all of us fall into the goddess camp. I, for one, burn the minute my skin sees the sun, my skin leaps into protective mode and covers itself with a million big fat freckles, and my hair turns into something almost indescribable - a curly-at-the-front, wild-at-the-back matted mess.

Fortunately, with the right kit, it is possible to tame the ‘Wild Woman of Borneo’ look. Here’s is my top poolside preening selection for Summer 2014.

Essential eye chic

Ray-Bans look cool come Ibiza bar, St Tropez sun lounger or Cornwall campervan - try the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses , £135.

Face facts

Keep skin protected and pretty (rather than burnt and greasy) with Vichy Capital Soleil SPF 50+ BB Cream , £15.50 which smoothes skin tone whilst you sunbathe.

Body Armour

Keep red burnt bits at bay with broad spectrum sun spray such as the Clarins Sun Care Radiant Oil Spray High Protection UVB/UVA 30 , £19.

The Scent of Summer

There are certain smells that have an air of summer about them. For me, Clarins’ suncream is one, Nivea suncream another. Bobbi Brown Beach Eau De Parfum , £49.50 is like a long day at the beach in a bottle.

Take Cover

It’s a fact that skin in higher areas (shoulders, noses, ears) are more prone to sunburn. Get them covered with KIKO Sunscreen Stick SPF 50, £4.40 which won’t leave a white skier’s film.

Line Up

Meltproof eye enhancing is a must for poolside posing; try Bourjois Contour Clubbing Eyeliner in Taupe Top, £4.99.

Nailing it

No poolside poser is complete without dazzling tips and toenails. This new brand does amazing modern colours for gossip-worthy hands and feet; Only Fingers + Toes Nail Lacquer in Reef , £16, and Only Fingers + Toes Nail Lacquer in Encore, £16.

Tame your mane

Reign in even the wildest locks with a chic hair accessory. I love this gold bow from Anthropologie (also available in blue and coral) which has the ability to turn a bird’s nest into a beautiful mess in seconds. Brown hair band with gold bow , £12.

The Panama

Basically if all else fails, hide your hair (and your face) under a chic hat. A failsafe trick that works every time. We love the Sensi Studio Classic Toquilla Straw Panama hat , £85.

Photography by Ian Skelton