Smudgy, undefined lips: the low maintenance look we’re loving

Ayesha Muttucumaru 9 February 2018
smudged-lips
Glossier via Pinterest

Saves for lived-in lips are up by 47% on Pinterest - and it’s easy to see why. Here’s our guide to perfecting the imperfectly perfect look

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

A lined lip is bold, eye-catching and designed to make an impact. However, it can be a little high maintenance. One too many sips of vino can lay waste to your efforts in an instant, requiring more than a few trips to the Ladies’ to rectify your handiwork. We’ve all been there and so it’s no surprise that saves for less problematic ‘smudgy undefined lips’ are up by 47 per cent on Pinterest .

Highlighted by the platform as one of the top spring beauty trends to watch out for, it’s all about swapping precise for blurred lines and embracing the imperfect. Requiring minimal time and effort to do, it works with a range of shades but most effectively with soft pastels and bright pops of colour - the perfect palette for springtime.

Lip tints , lip powders  and matte lipsticks  are our products of choice for achieving its more lived-in look - simply apply, blend with your finger round the edges to eliminate harsh lines and blot.

It’s a look we’ll be continuing to do long after spring is over. Here are our favourite smudgy lip products.

The matte lipstick

Glossier Generation G Lipstick, £14

Achieve the effect of wine-stained lips without the alcohol with the range’s deep magenta Jam in your artillery. Buttery in texture, a further five shades are also available; from the peachy nude Cake to the powdery pink Like, there’s something for every occasion and skin tone.

Buy online

The tinted lip balm

Pixi Tinted Brilliance Balm, £12

These hydrating balm-stain hybrids are the ideal choice if your lips are feeling particularly parched at the moment. With a formula packed with conditioning goodies such as jojoba oil, plumping peptides and vitamin E, it pairs care with colour payoff perfectly.

Buy online

The lip powder

Clinique Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder, £14.85

For a high impact powder that boasts impressive staying power, look no further than this long handled lip pigment. Available in eight shades, the deep plum Fun Pop is a personal favourite.

Buy online

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .

Main image credit: Pinterest


You may also like

How to do liquid eyeliner for hooded lids
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
VIDEO: The Insta-friendly neon skull Halloween makeup to try this year


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Explore More