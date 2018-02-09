Smudgy, undefined lips: the low maintenance look we’re loving

Saves for lived-in lips are up by 47% on Pinterest - and it’s easy to see why. Here’s our guide to perfecting the imperfectly perfect look
A lined lip is bold, eye-catching and designed to make an impact. However, it can be a little high maintenance. One too many sips of vino can lay waste to your efforts in an instant, requiring more than a few trips to the Ladies’ to rectify your handiwork. We’ve all been there and so it’s no surprise that saves for less problematic ‘smudgy undefined lips’ are up by 47 per cent on Pinterest .
Highlighted by the platform as one of the top spring beauty trends to watch out for, it’s all about swapping precise for blurred lines and embracing the imperfect. Requiring minimal time and effort to do, it works with a range of shades but most effectively with soft pastels and bright pops of colour - the perfect palette for springtime.
Lip tints , lip powders and matte lipsticks are our products of choice for achieving its more lived-in look - simply apply, blend with your finger round the edges to eliminate harsh lines and blot.
It’s a look we’ll be continuing to do long after spring is over. Here are our favourite smudgy lip products.
The matte lipstick
Glossier Generation G Lipstick, £14
Achieve the effect of wine-stained lips without the alcohol with the range’s deep magenta Jam in your artillery. Buttery in texture, a further five shades are also available; from the peachy nude Cake to the powdery pink Like, there’s something for every occasion and skin tone.
The tinted lip balm
Pixi Tinted Brilliance Balm, £12
These hydrating balm-stain hybrids are the ideal choice if your lips are feeling particularly parched at the moment. With a formula packed with conditioning goodies such as jojoba oil, plumping peptides and vitamin E, it pairs care with colour payoff perfectly.
The lip powder
Clinique Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder, £14.85
For a high impact powder that boasts impressive staying power, look no further than this long handled lip pigment. Available in eight shades, the deep plum Fun Pop is a personal favourite.
