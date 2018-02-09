Smudgy, undefined lips: the low maintenance look we’re loving

A lined lip is bold, eye-catching and designed to make an impact. However, it can be a little high maintenance. One too many sips of vino can lay waste to your efforts in an instant, requiring more than a few trips to the Ladies’ to rectify your handiwork. We’ve all been there and so it’s no surprise that saves for less problematic ‘smudgy undefined lips’ are up by 47 per cent on Pinterest .

Highlighted by the platform as one of the top spring beauty trends to watch out for, it’s all about swapping precise for blurred lines and embracing the imperfect. Requiring minimal time and effort to do, it works with a range of shades but most effectively with soft pastels and bright pops of colour - the perfect palette for springtime.

Lip tints , lip powders and matte lipsticks are our products of choice for achieving its more lived-in look - simply apply, blend with your finger round the edges to eliminate harsh lines and blot.

It’s a look we’ll be continuing to do long after spring is over. Here are our favourite smudgy lip products.

The matte lipstick

Glossier Generation G Lipstick, £14