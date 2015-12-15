The special Stila delivery that carries our seal of approval

Ayesha Muttucumaru 15 December 2015
stila

Who cares about Christmas postal delays, the new Stila Trust in Love Gift Set is one stocking filler that’s worth waiting for

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Signed, sealed, delivered and (hopefully) yours; Stila sure knows how to put their stamp on a stocking filler with this covetable Christmas makeup set.

Compact but comprehensive, the brand's new Trust In Love palette containing 12 pigmented eyeshadows, (ranging from Nude Shimmer to Sapphire to Black Pearl) and HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara, ultimately gives the gift of eye makeup inspiration and experimentation, to seamlessly slot into any beauty fan’s wishlist . With party season pouts also perfectly catered for, courtesy of the universally flattering Apricot Lip Glaze, this versatile and beautifully packaged Christmas parcel supremely covers all bases and tastes. Needless to say, we won’t be returning this particular package back to sender any time soon...

The Stila Trust In Love Gift Set is £30 and is available  to buy online here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox


You may also like

The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
The menopause skincare ranges we really rate
Glossy Picks: Ready for a refresh? New season beauty buys we've tested and loved


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99
Nutramedix Takuna, £72
Le Labo Deodorant, £25
Stradivarius denim maxi skirt with side split, £29.99
Balance Me Moisture Rich Face Cream, £26
Classic Football Shirts It’s Coming Home Football Scarf, £15

More Gloss

Beauty
The best budget mascaras for under £12
Beauty
Glossier is launching in Sephora UK and these are the 5 products you need to buy now
Skin
The best new and classic cleansing balms for your skin type and budget
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new end-of-summer must-have beauty buys
Beauty
Everything our health and fitness editor tried - and rated - this week
Beauty
Prada has launched a makeup and skincare collection. Is it worth the designer price tag?
Beauty
10 of the best gradual tans for a gorgeous glow
Skin
How to clear bacne and buttne from the skin doctors that know
Anna Hunter
Explore More