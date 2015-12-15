The special Stila delivery that carries our seal of approval

Signed, sealed, delivered and (hopefully) yours; Stila sure knows how to put their stamp on a stocking filler with this covetable Christmas makeup set.

Compact but comprehensive, the brand's new Trust In Love palette containing 12 pigmented eyeshadows, (ranging from Nude Shimmer to Sapphire to Black Pearl) and HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara, ultimately gives the gift of eye makeup inspiration and experimentation, to seamlessly slot into any beauty fan’s wishlist . With party season pouts also perfectly catered for, courtesy of the universally flattering Apricot Lip Glaze, this versatile and beautifully packaged Christmas parcel supremely covers all bases and tastes. Needless to say, we won’t be returning this particular package back to sender any time soon...

The Stila Trust In Love Gift Set is £30 and is available to buy online here .

