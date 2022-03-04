The Summer To Winter Beauty Swap Shop

Just as we’d just gotten used to skirts, shorts and bikinis , the recent chill in the air suddenly reminded us that summer was coming to an end and winter was on its way. Great. However, every cloud has a silver lining and now’s the opportune time to treat yourself to the summer equivalent of a spring clean when it comes to the contents of your cosmetics case. From beauty and makeup tips from the AW14 catwalks to ways to combat the winter elements, here are the 6 essential beauty product swaps every girl needs to make sure she makes it through winter in one piece... Base

Beauty Swap: BB Cream for a radiance-enhancing foundation. Product Pick: NARS Radiant Cream Compact, £28. Buy online . Why It’s A Keeper: A smart makeup swap for the months where skin may be calling out for a bit more coverage, this buildable foundation ticks all the boxes when it comes to even skin tone and adding a touch of luminosity when your skin’s feeling a little under the weather. Available in 20 shades to suit any skin tone, it’s even compact enough to fit in your handbag to make touch-ups on-the-go as easy as they come. Eye Makeup

Beauty Swap: Slick feline flicks for worn-in eyeliner. Product Pick: Eyeko Me & My Shadow in Charcoal, £15. Buy online . Why It’s A Keeper: Waterproof eyeshadow on one hand, eyeliner on the other, this sharpener-free alternative to your liquid eyeliner is all about creating sultry, lived-in eyes that have a slight morning-after-the-night-before feel about them. Less polished but just as eye-catching, use the blending brush on the other end to create a smokey eye that can be as dramatic or subtle as you’d like it to be. Lips

Beauty Swap: Orange lipstick for matte red lips. Product Pick: Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope in Black Tie, £35. Buy online . Why it’s A Keeper: Matte, opaque lips were one of the big beauty trends on the AW14 runways and this beautifully creamy lipstick provides the ideal way to emulate the look thanks to its deep pigment and non-drying texture. Surprisingly nourishing thanks to skin goodies vitamin E and apricot oil, don’t be put off by the intensity of the shade – it suits everyone from those with pale skin to olive skin and those with dark skin tones too. Body Care

Beauty Swap: Aftersun for body butter. Product Pick: Kiehl’s Crème de Corps Whipped Body Butter, £36. Buy online . Why It’s A Keeper: If you thought body butters were a fast-track ticket to greasy skin, think again. This amazing winter skincare booster breaks the rules thanks to its ingenious air-whipped texture and quick to absorb formulation. Full of antioxidants and shea butter to supremely hydrate limbs moving from air conditioning to central heating and back again, if you aren’t hooked by how soft your skin feels afterwards, you will be by its addictively warming fragrance. MORE GLOSS: 5 of the best holiday to reality beauty treatments Cheeks

Beauty Swap: Powder blush for a blusher/highlighter hybrid. Product Pick: BECCA Beach Tint Shimmer Souffle in Lychee/Opal, £22. Buy online . Why It’s A Keeper: If you’re worried about your skin losing that elusive touch of summer radiance, then this clever makeup multitasker is wonderful at providing a quick pop of colour and luminosity to ensure that you don’t miss it for too long. Combining the best bits of BECCA’s Beach Tint and Shimmering Skin Perfector in one easy to carry pot, it acts as the perfect skin pick-me-up for when skin’s feeling its least awake. Nails