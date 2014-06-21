The sweetest lipgloss launch of the summer

Anna Hunter 21 June 2014
gtg-daily-crush-chanel

Get your hands on these fun, fluro shades of Chanel Lèvres Scintillantes Brillant Extrême Gloss before summer is out

Chanel are having some fun this summer, if their candy bright new lipgloss shades are anything to go by. As is often the case with high-end beauty houses, there’s more to these jazzy glosses than first meets the eye.

Despite their neon bright appearance, these long-lasting glosses are surprisingly sheer, creating just a subtle, summery veil of colour that looks refreshing poolside and radiant after-dark. Rather than making a statement, these glosses create a low-key, lumiscent glow on the lips that is more chic than chromatic. They’re sheeny without being sticky, feel very moisturising and wear well all day, making them the perfect festival or wedding buddy. Their names ensure that they’re the life and soul of the party too - who could resist Sexy, Sunny, Happy, Glaze and Hello (limited edition)?

Chanel Lèvres Scintillantes Brillant Extrême Gloss  , £22


