The tailor-made fake tan that even pale people will want

16 April 2015
gtg-clarins-glow-booster-main

If you thought Clarins Radiance Booster for the face was good, just wait until you try this...

When Clarins introduced their game-changing Radiance Plus Booster for the face , we were more than impressed with it’s simply scented, streak-free formula and uber customisable approach - after all, it’s no mean feat to wipe out tango skin and the tell-tell biscuit smell of tan in one foul swoop. But they didn’t stop there and have gone one step further in the made to measure bronzing arena. Let us introduce you to the Radiance Plus Booster for the body.

Working almost identically to the previous product, this self tanner is designed to add a gentle radiance and warmth to your regular moisturiser - meaning you can keep achieving the desired benefits of your body regime, while also kicking up your colour.

Simply mix a few drops (they recommend between 4-6) into your body moisturiser and apply evenly all over. The benefits? A healthy, natural glow that forms without a streak, tide mark or pasty patch in sight. With a much higher concentration of self-tanning ingredients, a few drops of this tan will also keep your glow going for longer, while the odourless formula makes the whole task of the more easy, breezy.

It’s truly a godsend for paler skin tones and those fearful of fake tan - we thought we’d witnessed all the tailor-made tanning breakthroughs possible. We were so wrong.

Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster For Body, £26,  Buy online


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022

Glossy Picks: The week's new beauty buys from £4.25


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More