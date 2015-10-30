1 / 11

The top 10 products for acne prone skin

Fed up of your spots? You’re not alone. Adult acne is one of the most common skincare complaints in post-teens, affecting women even past the menopause for a multitude of reasons - yet it can be hard to know where to start on fixing the problem.

While the following products will definitely help, seeing a dermatologist to create a tailor-made skincare routine for you could prove the best bet and save you a whole lot of effort and expense in the long-term - you can also find out more about getting prescribed Roaccutane here . If you're looking to invest wisely in the interim though, click through our gallery to check out our top 10 products for treating acne prone skin, pimples and spots. As with any skincare update, time and patience is key so be realistic in your expectations. In our experience, it takes between 2-3 months before you can start seeing a difference so stick with it and above all, DON’T FREAK OUT WHEN YOU BREAKOUT and panic-scrub your skin within an inch of its life. It's tempting (we've all been there), but you could end up doing more harm than good in the process.

