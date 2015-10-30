The top 10 products for acne prone skin
Fed up of your spots? You’re not alone. Adult acne is one of the most common skincare complaints in post-teens, affecting women even past the menopause for a multitude of reasons - yet it can be hard to know where to start on fixing the problem.
While the following products will definitely help, seeing a dermatologist to create a tailor-made skincare routine for you could prove the best bet and save you a whole lot of effort and expense in the long-term - you can also find out more about getting prescribed Roaccutane here . If you're looking to invest wisely in the interim though, click through our gallery to check out our top 10 products for treating acne prone skin, pimples and spots. As with any skincare update, time and patience is key so be realistic in your expectations. In our experience, it takes between 2-3 months before you can start seeing a difference so stick with it and above all, DON’T FREAK OUT WHEN YOU BREAKOUT and panic-scrub your skin within an inch of its life. It's tempting (we've all been there), but you could end up doing more harm than good in the process.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Recommended by dermatologist and Get The Gloss Expert Dr Sam Bunting , this over-the-counter cleanser helps to clear skin without being abrasive. Don’t be put off by the fact that it doesn’t lather – it leaves skin soft, supple and glowing even after just a few weeks of use.
£8.99. Buy online .
Skin Shop Silver Serum
“This serum contains a specialised form of silver that attacks the acne-causing bacteria that live on the skin’s surface without harming the beneficial bacteria,” says Shabir Daya , natural health specialist and co-founder of Victoria Health .
“Additionally, silver encourages the healing of inflamed tissues and is thus valuable for all types of inflammatory skin concerns including acne, rosacea and psoriasis. In scientific studies, this form of silver helped reduce bacterial-related skin problems such as acne by an amazing 70%,” he adds.
£12.95. Buy online .
Vichy Dermablend Corrective Foundation Stick
Recommended by cosmetic dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting, this foundation stick provides a non-clog blocking alternative to your pot of powder. Creamy and light with just the right level of coverage to cover up spots and pimples, you’ll find us swapping our compacts for this clever, creamy skin perfector that provides glowy, natural-looking skin in an instant.
£15. Buy online .
La Roche-Posay Effaclar
This range has a great selection of products that feel great on skin, for an effective yet gentle option for banishing blemishes and clearing up any post-eruption aftermath. Skin’s left feeling soothed, less oily and thoroughly cleansed – it’s a collection worth investing in for the long-term condition of your complexion. It's totally transformed our skincare routines.
From £9.50. Buy online .
Vichy Normaderm Tri-Active Cleansing 3-in-1 Cleanser Scrub and Mask
This is the ultimate multitasker in our opinion. An exfoliator that gets to work without being too grainy, it lathers well and leaves skin feeling super soft and not at all stripped or dried out in the process - a bathroom shelf must-have if you ask us.
£11. Buy online .
Sarah McNamara Miracle Skin Transformer Miracle Revival Mud
With hydrating manuka honey, detoxifying green tea oil and cell-boosting resurrection plant extracts to smooth and perfect troublesome skin, this weekly treat can be counted on to perk up the most tired and stressed out of complexions in need of a dose of R&R.
£20.95. Buy online .
Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion
If you suffer from spot-prone skin, don’t fear moisturiser. It’s all about finding the right one and this fragrance-free and super gentle one from Cetaphil could just be 'The One.' Non-comedogenic, meaning it’s been tested to make sure it doesn’t block pores, it helps to keep skin clear and comfortable, without making the situation worse.
£8.99. Buy online .
Vichy Dermablend Corrective Foundation
Effective in helping tackle uneven skin tone and minor to moderate blemishes, this camouflaging foundation helps create a noticeably smoother-looking base when used in conjunction with an effective concealer. Non-comedogenic and suitable for an array of different skin types, it’s available in 8 shades (from ‘Porcelain’ to ‘Espresso’), enhancing rather than masking for natural, medium coverage and a long-lasting finish.
£18. Buy online .
Wild About Beauty Smooth Cover Concealer Kit
This talc and oil-free two-tone concealer is great for covering up sudden single spot attacks. With two shades to play with in order to achieve your perfect colour match, we suggest applying with fingers for a more natural finish.
£19.50. Buy online .
Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer
For something a little richer in texture and coverage, opt for this portable pimple-perfector instead. Perfect for keeping that pesky spot in the middle of your forehead at bay, it’s easy to blend and pretty budge-proof too. It also has a great shade range.
£19. Buy online .
