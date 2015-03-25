The top 5 palettes to help you nail SS15 trends
While a great deal of the masterful makeup looks created during the bi-annual fashion weeks are a tad on the maverick spectrum, there are always those few shows who manage to don looks that easily translate from runway into reality. In particular however, this SS15 we’ve been inundated with a plethora of pretty pantones and chic wearable styles that are, quite frankly, as timeless as they are on-trend.
So, after sifting through the weird and the wonderful, we’ve been trialling the luscious red lips and the metallic, mermaid-esque eyes of this summer's catwalk to bring you our roundup of the perfect palettes to help you nail the standout styles of this season.
Ruby Red Lips
Rarely a look that falls out of fashion, a punchy red pout was seen on a number of different catwalks this SS15, with those such as Burberry Prorsum, Zac Posen and Dolce and Gabbana all displaying a classic Marilyn Monroe-esque mouth.
As every girl knows, you can never have too many red lipsticks, which is why the MAC Editorial Reds Palette containing six different shades is the ideal multi-style option to channel this trend.
Offering a varied spectrum of rich reds this palette combines a mix of sheer, glossy and matte shades allowing to create a host of different looks. Opt for Russian Red to convey Burberry’s matte ruby lip, while a lick of Lady Danger is the ideal shade to channel Zac Posen’s brighter, orangier based hue. Additionally, why not try blotting away a fully coloured lip to mimic Topshop’s ‘just been kissed’ school girl style.
MAC Cosmetics Editorial Reds Pro Lip Palette, £35, buy online
Modern metallics
Give metallics a modern makeover a la Julien Macdonald and Alexander Wang this season, who both showcased shimmering shades and hints of sparkle to create a truly mesmerising, mermaid effect.
Allowing you to play with a multitude of different looks the NARS Dual Intensity Eyeshadow Palette contains a selection of six shades ranging from dramatic darks to light and luminous. A sweep or purple will see you re-imagine the purple haze craze perfected by makeup master Charlotte Tilbury at Matthew Williamson, while the smokey charcoals are simply perfect for mimicking the sultry shimmer, rock and roll vibe seen at Marissa Webb.
If that wasn’t enough, when mixed with water these sleek shadows can also be applied for a cutting-edge wet look that was big at both Thakoon and Temperley.
NARS Dual Intensity Eyeshadow Palette, £45, buy online
Strobing vs contouring
Crafted contouring is set to take a backseat this season with those such as Calvin Klein, Issey Miyake and Marni demonstrating that highlighted, dewy skin is moving to the forefront of facial beauty.
Helping to perfectly capture the glowing iridescent nature of this trend is the Sleek Precious Metals Highlighting Palette. Combining three velvety creams and a radiant, shimmering powder designed to suit all skin tones, this multi-tasking must-have can be used to give skin the polished, holographic hue that’s so a la mode right now.
Futuristic and fresh, dab on the browbone, cheekbones and décolletage to brighten and give definition - alternatively, mix it together with skin makeup to give your complexion an all-over ethereal glow.
Sleek Precious Metals Highlighting Palette, £9.99, buy online
Brown is the new black
From burnished bronzes to tan toned taupes, swapping out charcoals for chocolates was a key trend this season with those such as Roberto Cavalli, Carolina Herrera and Giorgio Armani all opting for softer, sandier shades - to both subtle and standout effect.
Allowing you to experiment with a range of beige to brown blending possibilities, the new Hourglass Modernist Palette in Warm Neutrals is both a visual and practical masterpiece. Offering seamless, crease-free colour, combine the delicate nudes with golden shimmers to channel Jason Wu’s take on barefaced browns, while the rich coppers and chestnut shades are ideal for recreating Cavalli’s take on a more sophisticated, sultry eye. Sexy, yet demure, this palette provides the perfect shades for day to evening transitional makeup.
Opt to keep the look soft by ensuring blurred edges or alternatively mix in warm tones to pay homage to 1970s style that’s set to be big this SS15.
Hourglass Modernist Colour Field Eyeshadow Palette in Warm Neutrals, £56, buy online
No makeup-makeup
Barefaced and beautiful is set to be huge this SS15 with sporty, chic skin seen on the catwalks of Proenza Schouler, Chloe and Thornton Bregazzi.
Coined by MAC’s Director of Makeup Terry Barber as the ‘Tanglo-Saxon’, this look translates into an natural enhancement of features using warm neutral shades and soft highlights. Providing just this is the new Bare Minerals California Palette that contains a trio of universally flattering skin tone shades, that can be blended or used individually to give your complexion a relaxed, multi-dimensional warmth.
Healthy yet subtle, a nod to the 70s is again here present with the gentle placement of bronzer, golden sheen and when finished with a smattering of honey hued freckles.
Bare Minerals California Bronze Palette, £25, buy online
