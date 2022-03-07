Our top must-have makeup bags

When it acts as a roof over the head of our prized beauty possessions, it’s no wonder we like to take a little time, effort and consideration when sourcing out our makeup bag purchases. Not just a pretty purse, these heavenly holdalls have the not so easy task of not only helping to protect seriously valuable contents but also compartmentalising brushes, containing leakages and keeping every compact, palette and liner looking as spic and span as the day we bought it - while still retaining a fashion friendly appearance, of course. From chic clutches and tapestry totes to girly cases and functional pouches, we’ve scoured them all. So, treat your cosmetics kindly and take a look at our edit of the best beauty bags around. Cute clutches

A favourite accessory brand amongst many, the super sweet Tumbling Hearts Makeup Bag , £18, has truly captured the affections of the Glossy Posse. Not for the heavy duty makeup carrier, the size of this bag is perfect for those needing to carry the key essentials when out and about.The fact that these bags are also designed and crafted by husband and wife and the Co-founders of the brand just makes them all the more adorable. Call us mushy, but we think this would make the perfect personal treat for the upcoming day of love...

It just wouldn’t be right if something from the quintessentially British brand, Cath Kidston, didn’t make it into our ultimate beauty bag edit. A slight step away from their traditionally countryside chic style, this clear perspex PVC wash bag , £16, reminds us a little of our favourite pencil cases from the 90s and is perfect for those not ashamed to show off their beauty arsenal to the world (not to mention an ideal feature for smooth security sailing when jetting abroad). Printed with a perfectly pretty floral design, we love the idea of cramming these clutches full of our favourite chubby sticks and coloured liner crayons. Cool cases

Fool people into thinking you’ve recently returned from a ‘gap yah’ style trip around South America with this trendy Tapestry Bag from Urban Outfitters , £14. With a hardwearing, Peruvian style woven design and a deep reaching centre, this Aztec-esque bag can in fact hold enough beauty to see you through a round-the-world adventure.

If space-age styles are more your bag then this Deena and Ozzy Pyramid Holographic Case , £14, should be right up your street. Available in a magical and mesmerizing glow of pink, this cosmic case can carry even the bulkiest of beauty brushes, making it an ideal option for serial sculptors and beauty artistes. Not to mention with holographic hues and strobing styles playing a key part in a number of the SS15 shows and makeup looks, it won’t just be the contents of this bag that are bang on beauty trend. MORE GLOSS: Hot to makeover your makeup bag Chic accessories

Bring a touch of romantic glamour to your beauty routine by indulging in the best-selling Lily and Lionel Black Sirena Floral Makeup bag , £45. Crafted with an ultra-durable cotton canvas (ideal for any makeup mishaps) and showcasing a beautifully bold floral print, this bag is the epitome of both style and substance. Featuring a handy side pocket for any small trinkets or loose beauty bits, the rose gold zip and elegant branding helps give this bag it’s flawless finish. A must have for any modern woman, this bag will brighten up any dressing table.

For the ultimate beauty bag accessory, look no further than the Mulberry Cosmetics Purse , £195. We know, we know - this is more than a small chunk of change for a makeup bag. However, this is not just a makeup bag, it’s so much more. Designed as a classic, chic clutch this bag features the signature postman’s lock fastening and can easily hold a selection of compacts, lippies and liners - all the essentials for a classy night out on the tiles. Practical purses