The Truth About Looking Good - the show’s key takeaways

1. Retinol works Over-the-counter retinol products could offer an effective alternative to needles when it comes to addressing wrinkles. Speaking to Cherry, consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto referenced a study conducted by the Amway Corporation and the University of Michigan where the use of 0.1% retinol by participants over a four week period led to an improvement in fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation too. As a weaker form of prescription strength tretinoin (which Dr Mahto highlights as the most impressive no-needle option), improvements can be sustained over several months with continued use. Her recommended plan of action? Use a product with a minimum of 0.1% retinol in it to begin with, building it up gradually. If only small amounts of irritation are experienced, upgrade to maybe 0.3% or 0.5% in a few months’ time. Once you’re used to it, try building it up to 1%. Caution is advised though due to the risk of redness and irritation. MORE GLOSS: Retinol and retinoids - the skin experts’ guide

2. Splurge on eyeshadow and mascara, save on foundation and lip gloss High street beauty has come leaps and bounds over the years - a point highlighted by the next experiment. Pitting budget against blowout products to see which ones testers would pick if their branding was covered, it provided a useful guide for what to save and splurge on. In the battle of the foundations, Rimmel interestingly won against MAC, with beauty journalist and author Sali Hughes commenting that high street foundations have really upped their game in recent years. However, when it came to eyeshadow, Illamasqua won against MUA due to its higher level of pigment and greater staying power. Lip gloss-wise, Collection’s purse-friendly option beat Dior’s more expensive alternative, but Lancome ensured the war ended in a draw, winning against L’Oreal Paris in the mascara category. “If you want a big bang for your buck with things like eyeshadow and lipstick, then I think you’re going to fare better with more expensive things,” Sali explained. “But if you want quite a sheer colour like for a lip gloss, blusher or a bronzer, you’re perfectly fine to get something cheaper because you’re just looking for a hint of colour.”

3. You don’t have to spend loads on a moisturiser Scientific research tends to focus on those with clinical skin conditions and products that aren’t on the high street and so with this in mind, Cherry and the University of Sheffield conducted an experiment which to their knowledge, hadn’t been done before. 25 volunteers with healthy skin were asked to try out a trio of best-selling creams within three different price brackets over three weeks on one side of their faces - Nivea Soft, Clinique Dramatically Different, and Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentrate. Hydration and skin health were measured (i.e. how robust the skin’s barrier function was to prevent water loss and susceptibility to dryness and irritation). Each cream’s packaging was covered up so the testers couldn’t see what they were using. In terms of hydration, Nivea Soft and Clinique’s Dramatically Different provided the greatest amounts of improvement whereas the most expensive from Embryolisse, provided the least. Dr Simon Danby of the University of Sheffield highlighted that their high levels of humectants - chemicals that hold onto water - was a key factor. One of the most common types, glycerin, was high in their ingredients lists. When it comes skin health, none of the creams provided any difference and an expert panel didn’t observe changes in appearance in any of the testers either. “As far as I’m aware, there’s no evidence that using moisturiser will have that long-term anti-ageing effect ,” Dr Danby said. It was worth noting though that it was only conducted on a small number of people. However, it made an worthwhile point regarding the importance of reading your ingredients lists. 4. Wearing suncream - even in winter - will help keep wrinkles at bay The sun’s bad for our skin - it’s not groundbreaking. However, the fact that it was highlighted as more damaging than pollution and smoking in the programme, may come as a surprise for many. According to dermatologist, Professor Chris Griffiths, around three quarters of lines and wrinkles are caused by sun damage. Volunteering to have their skin examined by a video machine, Cherry and bus driver of 40 years, Jill, had their wrinkles put under the microscope to gauge how each of them were ageing. Despite being in the confines of a bus, Jill had much more prominent wrinkles on the right side of her face which Professor Griffiths attributed to the ability of long wavelength ultraviolet light A (UVA) to penetrate glass. Cherry also exhibited greater signs of skin damage than he would have expected for someone of her age (36), most likely caused by the sun and its effect on the elastic fibre protein called fibrillin, which runs through the skin. Referred to as the ‘tent pegs’ of the skin, it provides support to the epidermis. When sunlight damages it, it leads to sagging and wrinkles. Although we need a small amount of sun exposure for the body to produce sufficient levels of vitamin D , if we want to protect skin, a daily sunscreen containing a high SPF to counteract UVB rays (which can cause burning) and a 4 or 5 star UVA rating to protect against ageing was recommended to be worn all year round - even in winter.