The TV BAFTA beauty trends: flicks and pouts

Get The Gloss identified no beauty blunders whatsoever at last night’s TV BAFTA ceremony; despite the gale force winds, the red carpet was a parade of flawless faces. Seeing as MAC was the official make-up partner of the awards, this is not at all surprising - and the aesthetic was all the more elegant given the ‘Old Hollywood Glamour’ brief outlined by MAC Director of Artistry Terry Barber. We predict that MAC’s cult Ruby Woo lipstick was stashed in many a spangled clutch, as a chic, retro red lip was a de rigueur accessory, as evidenced by Holly Willoughby, Jenni Falconer and Amy Nuttal. The red lip appeared even more classic when worn by the divine Tess Daly, who matched a classic red lip and liner combination with a beaded twenties style gown, hinting that the world is giddy for Gatsby.

Scarlet lips and a well-defined eye were also a winning look for Leading Actress Sheridan Smith, but whether lips were a bold rouge or flattering nude, almost every attendee smoked up the eye area with lashings of liner (male company excluded, or perhaps not in the case of Grayson Perry). The ever-polished Millie Mackintosh wore a precise flick of liner with light pink lipstick, a subtle look that was accentuated by her dipped-in-honey St Tropez tan. Equally demure were Kara Tointon and Laura Whitmore, who both paired flashes of liner with soft, petal hued pouts.

More understated still was Sienna Miller, whose barely-there make-up was framed by a trace of inky kohl along the waterline. More dramatic sweeps of liner were showcased by Jenna-Louise Coleman and Claudia Winkleman, with Jenna opting for a bold, sixties style flick while Claudia rocked her signature, seductive smokey eye that appeared all the more come-hither peeping from behind her heavy fringe.