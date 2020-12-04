The colours that make everyone look good on Zoom

Like it or not, video meetings have become a permanent fixture in our lives and while it's always tempting to opt for the 'camera off' setting, sometimes its nicer (or necessary) to show up in person, if it's a job interview for example. No one likes looking at themselves on Zoom, it washes us out, lends an eerie glow, emphasises shadows and gives us hours to scrutinise everything we don't like about ourselves. It's not surprising that the 'touch up my appearance' setting has become so popular as news presenter Emily Mailtis recently Tweeted

Oh my god why did you not mention this six months ago ?! (You revolutionised my life btw with the Bluetooth sunglasses ..) https://t.co/LpiJqyrpzA — emily m (@maitlis) November 26, 2020

Filters aside, there are tech-free ways to brighten up your appearance by being clever with colour in what we wear and our makeup. Some colours just make us look bright and alert, as these colour experts reveal. Rule 1: Pale pink or a big white collar if you're feeling pasty "We need to bounce in as much light as possible onto our faces while we're on screen, so embrace pale colours," says fashion stylist Peta Hunt . "Light shades act as an instant reflector to brighten the complexion." A warm baby pink, for example, casts a youthful glow. (Fun fact: the Savoy Hotel deliberately deployed that colour for their tablecloths in the 19th century so women would want to dine there because of the way it illuminated their complexions.) "If you can’t face baby pink first thing in the morning, a great way to look engaging on Zoom is a large fake collar, " says Peta "All the hipsters are channelling Princess Diana [thank you The Crown Series Four]. The frilled collar can be worn over black to look chic and less dreary. "A white collar looks good over a hot orange top if you’re trying to give yourself a warm glow too; I even saw 'queen of the screen' Holly Willoughby wearing a big collar over a floral print dress and if anyone knows what looks good on screen, it's her."

Rule 2: Neon pink to make dark skin tones (and everyone) pop Speaking of Ms Willoughby, you might have seen beauty journalist and GTG contributor Ateh Jewel appear on screen beside Holly on ITV's This Morning wearing bright pink – another shade that will make you look bright and awake. Her bright pink Sadie cashmere jumper from Hush , £135, paired with a pink silk headband became her signature look in lockdown and pops against her dark skin. But it took the gloom of Zoom for her to really go all out. "I've always loved colours including neon brights but as a child, I was told 'black girls don't wear pink'," she reflects. "As a beauty journalist, I always wore greys, white and black because I felt I had to turn the volume down on who I was but pink makes me feel positive and powerful. "When lockdown happened I figured it was the apocalypse and I was going to go down swinging with red lips and bright eyeshadows to make me feel happy and shiny. I just didn't care anymore. I now wear loads of pink from watermelon, to raspberry to deep cerise which looks great on my skin. It pops and brings out the rich tones." Ateh is also known for her bright red and pink headbands - so much so that she's about to launch her own in partnership with accessories designer Rose Ings. The Kamala, £50, available to preorder , is named after US vice-president-in-waiting Kamala Harris, with beads and inspired by Ateh's love of Anne Boleyn and Queen Elizabeth 1: no shrinking violets here. What else does Ateh find works with darker skin? "Aside from pink, I also love forest green which looks chic and is a less boring version of black. Mustard is also incredible on darker skin tones and I love burgundy because it looks expensive. Teal also is a very overlooked colour. I have teal trousers from Thought Clothing which just make me happy. Also, my pink cashmere jumper brings me pure joy."