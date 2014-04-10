The two-in-one that doesn't compromise on quality

Encased in their signature gold and black packaging lies a new beauty saviour from YSL: their new Baby Doll Kiss & Blush, a two-in-one for lips and cheeks.

Its air-whipped formula means it’s easy to apply, and oils and balancing powders help it to adapt to both the lips and cheeks quickly. The formula stays matte, giving your cheeks subtle radiance in a flash and its non-sticky formula is a big plus (no more hair getting stuck on your lips when the breeze blows).

Previous two-in-ones haven’t been impressive when it comes to their staying power, but Kiss & Blush breaks through the mould. Its colour payoff is great, making it perfect for when you’re on the go; available in 12 shades, there’s a selection of everything from fresh pinks and hot reds to fiery orange, nude and violet, meaning there’s one for every skin tone too.

We’re already a big fan of multipurpose products and this new nifty invention earns a place in our coveted list. And makeup bag. And handbag. And clutch.

YSL Baby Doll Kiss & Blush, £27, available in 12 shades at www.yslbeauty.co.uk