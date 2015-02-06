The two new nail varnishes you need on your polish hit-list

6 February 2015
gtg-essie-nail-varnish-main

Champion chic shades with these luxe nail lacquers from Essie

When it comes to the wonderful world of nail varnish, the Glossy Posse are more than happy to put our faith in the powers of Essie polish. Not only have they got a workable wardrobe of over - wait for it - 300 shades, but since their creation in 1981, they’ve accrued an undeniable amount of star spangled success. Rumour has it that the much-loved shade of ‘Ballet Slippers’ is the only shade Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will wear, while the pretty pink shade of ‘Royal Blessing II’ was worn by K-Middy on her wedding day - oh and we should also probably mention that their luscious lilac shade of ‘Bikini So Teeny’ has also become the number one selling nail colour - of all time.

These two new wintry shades are of no exception to Essie’s spotless polish past. For a classic berry hue, opt for  ‘Shearling Darling’, £8 , - a plush mahogany plum that’s the perfect timeless shade to add instant and effortless glamour. For a more casual, chic look,  ‘Parka Perfect’, £8 , delivers a serenely shimmering alpine gray colour that’s both understated and bang on-trend.

Both silky smooth and buttery soft on the surface, their lacquer is so deliciously opaque that just two thinly spread coats will tide your tips over for a least ten days. With not a chip or smudge in sight (despite a number of vigorous washing up sessions) these polishes are both cheap, cheerful and really go the extra mani mile. At the end of the day, if Essie is good enough for the Royals...

These two Essie Nail Lacquers are my choice in  Get The Gloss Beauty Insider's Kit  created for  Latest in Beauty - click here to get your beauty box worth £116 for just £19.95  and let us know what you think on social with #GTGBeautyInsidersKit!



