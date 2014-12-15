The ultimate shimmering, sparkling party season palette

Judy Johnson 15 December 2014
gtg-givenchy-eye-palette-main

The Givenchy Le Prismissime Noirs En Folie palette is grown up sparkle that will see you through every night out in your calendar

Party palettes come and go, but this Givenchy number is a makeup  staple you'll be keeping in your beauty  wardrobe for as long as you make use of your dancing shoes.

With nine shades which all add a sparkling, colourful edge to a black base, you'd expect on first look to be left with a smattering of glitter and a sooty, smokey underlay but they give nothing of the sort. The gem-like hues in Givenchy Le Prismissime Noirs En Folie are dark, but with a beautiful shimmer to them which makes them tough yet gentle all at once; they glimmer rather than glitter, as a professional looking party eye should.

From green to plum, blue to gold and variations of silvery grey, the shadows don't have a particularly rich texture yet somehow have a dense colour payoff that's buildable should you want to be extra bold. Blendable and versatile, they dress up eyes in a matter of minutes, with little more needed than a slick of mascara and a touch of highlighter. Simple, sleek, sophisticated, and certainly not just for Christmas.

Givenchy Le Prismissime Noirs En Folie is £40.50 and available here


You may also like

How to deal with the anxiety attack 'hangover'

How to stop prickly heat and heat rash from ruining your summer

The prickly heat rash product survival kit

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set, £11.50

Bershka core oversized blazer, £29.99

Dr Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream, £225

ONE/SIZE Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder, £17

​​ASOS Design boxy oversized grandad blazer, £40

Urban Revivo knitted cardigan, £25.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Makeup

11 of the best eyeshadow palette whatever your budget or eye look you’re after

Makeup

Going 'out-out'? MUAs give us their ultimate party edits in just 6 products

Beauty

Glossy picks: best new beauty buys this week from £12

Makeup

I’ve tried thousands of products and this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face

Beauty

Glossy Picks: new buys for a new month

Makeup

Video: MUA Bryony Blake takes the 7-minute makeup challenge

Skin

From clinic to bathroom cabinet: the sought-after skin doctors masterminding their own product lines

Explore More