The ultimate shimmering, sparkling party season palette

Party palettes come and go, but this Givenchy number is a makeup staple you'll be keeping in your beauty wardrobe for as long as you make use of your dancing shoes.

With nine shades which all add a sparkling, colourful edge to a black base, you'd expect on first look to be left with a smattering of glitter and a sooty, smokey underlay but they give nothing of the sort. The gem-like hues in Givenchy Le Prismissime Noirs En Folie are dark, but with a beautiful shimmer to them which makes them tough yet gentle all at once; they glimmer rather than glitter, as a professional looking party eye should.

From green to plum, blue to gold and variations of silvery grey, the shadows don't have a particularly rich texture yet somehow have a dense colour payoff that's buildable should you want to be extra bold. Blendable and versatile, they dress up eyes in a matter of minutes, with little more needed than a slick of mascara and a touch of highlighter. Simple, sleek, sophisticated, and certainly not just for Christmas.

Givenchy Le Prismissime Noirs En Folie is £40.50 and available here