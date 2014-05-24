The ultimate makeup survival kit

This set answers the prayers of all makeup aficionados out there. Featuring everything you could need for your eyes, cheeks and lips, once you get your hands on this Bobbi Brown Pretty Powerful Kit, you’re pretty much sorted.

The set includes Bobbi’s favourite eyeshadow quad compact, a selection of Ivory Eye Shadow, Chiffon Sparkle Eye Shadow, Seashell Metallic Eye Shadow and Rich Caviar Eye Shadows. To define the eyes, there’s Blackest Black Ink Liner and a mini Everything Mascara to add some drama to your lashes.

Add a healthy flush to the cheeks with their Maui Illuminating Bronzer, which can be applied with the accompanying mini Face Blender Brush. To finish off the look, perfect your pout with the limited edition Lip Gloss in Honeysuckle.

Designed to enhance natural beauty, this beautiful kit should be a must-have on every woman’s wishlist; we love it.

Available for £59.50 exclusively from Selfridges online , in-store and on bobbibrown.co.uk