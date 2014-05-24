The ultimate makeup survival kit

24 May 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-bobbi-brown-pretty-1

Bobbi Brown’s Pretty Powerful Kit is all you could need for a picture-perfect face

This set answers the prayers of all makeup aficionados out there. Featuring everything you could need for your eyes, cheeks and lips, once you get your hands on this Bobbi Brown Pretty Powerful Kit, you’re pretty much sorted.

The set includes Bobbi’s favourite eyeshadow quad compact, a selection of Ivory Eye Shadow, Chiffon Sparkle Eye Shadow, Seashell Metallic Eye Shadow and Rich Caviar Eye Shadows. To define the eyes, there’s Blackest Black Ink Liner and a mini Everything Mascara to add some drama to your lashes.

Add a healthy flush to the cheeks with their Maui Illuminating Bronzer, which can be applied with the accompanying mini Face Blender Brush. To finish off the look, perfect your pout with the limited edition Lip Gloss in Honeysuckle.

Designed to enhance natural beauty, this beautiful kit should be a must-have on every woman’s wishlist; we love it.

Available for £59.50 exclusively from  Selfridges online , in-store and on bobbibrown.co.uk


You may also like

How to do a blue smokey eye with Mary Greenwell

The best ways to recover after intense exercise

The pre-holiday work checklist: 8 points to cover before you leave

3 quick and easy five minute breakfast recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More