The Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Palettes have landed

The holiday season tends to see makeup swing towards twinkly eye palettes and classic red lipsticks, but how about shaking things up with a forest green or aubergine lip? The newly launched, limited edition Urban Decay Junkie and Blackmail Vice Lipstick Palettes offer both looks respectively, but you’ll be glad to know that the shades on offer aren’t just edgy, they’re beautifully nuanced and seriously flattering too. If you’re after a do-it-all, subtle or transformative beauty palette for winter and beyond, this is it, and for gift giving, it’s a no-brainer (something for nude and bold lip fans alike).

Just what makes the two new palettes exciting? For one, the colourways are pure Urban Decay genius- from creamy rose hued Safe Word to metallic red Disturbed in the Junkie palette to putty nude Vanished and raspberry Firebird in the Blackmail palette, the shades provide a rainbow of reinvention, with a perfectly sized lip brush to allow precise, non-fiddly application at desks, on trains and in any other cramped, non-ideal getting ready space. The silver palettes themselves are pleasingly weighty, with a large mirror for bang-on application and tinted plastic cover to protect your lip colours, and the lipstick compartments have been designed with steep ‘walls’ to prevent mess and loss of precious goods.

If you’re yet to try to creamy, intensely pigmented Vice formulas, this is the perfect entry point, and a single palette reduces the need to lug around multiple bullets ‘just in case’. Your mood and spontaneity can dictate what you go for in a split second, which is quite the luxury during a hectic party season. Just a heads up, if you’re a traditionalist, Blackmail will be catnip, and if you like things a bit wild, get your mits on Junkie. In short though, neither will disappoint.

Urban Decay Junkie Vice Lipstick Palette, £31.50, available exclusively at Selfridges, Urban Decay Boutiques and online at selfridges.com and urbandecay.co.uk

Urban Decay Blackmail Vice Lipstick Palette , £31.50, available exclusively at House of Fraser, Urban Decay Boutiques and online at houseoffraser.co.uk and urbandecay.co.uk

