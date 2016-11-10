The Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Palettes have landed

Anna Hunter 10 November 2016
vice

Here’s the lowdown on the most anticipated lip launch of the season…

The holiday season tends to see makeup swing towards twinkly eye palettes and classic red lipsticks, but how about shaking things up with a forest green or aubergine lip? The newly launched, limited edition Urban Decay Junkie and Blackmail Vice Lipstick Palettes offer both looks respectively, but you’ll be glad to know that the shades on offer aren’t just edgy, they’re beautifully nuanced and seriously flattering too. If you’re after a do-it-all, subtle or transformative beauty palette for winter and beyond, this is it, and for gift giving, it’s a no-brainer (something for nude and bold lip fans alike).

Just what makes the two new palettes exciting? For one, the colourways are pure Urban Decay genius- from creamy rose hued Safe Word to metallic red Disturbed in the Junkie palette to putty nude Vanished and raspberry Firebird in the Blackmail palette, the shades provide a rainbow of reinvention, with a perfectly sized lip brush to allow precise, non-fiddly application at desks, on trains and in any other cramped, non-ideal getting ready space. The silver palettes themselves are pleasingly weighty, with a large mirror for bang-on application and tinted plastic cover to protect your lip colours, and the lipstick compartments have been designed with steep ‘walls’ to prevent mess and loss of precious goods.

If you’re yet to try to creamy, intensely pigmented Vice formulas, this is the perfect entry point, and a single palette reduces the need to lug around multiple bullets ‘just in case’. Your mood and spontaneity can dictate what you go for in a split second, which is quite the luxury during a hectic party season. Just a heads up, if you’re a traditionalist, Blackmail will be catnip, and if you like things a bit wild, get your mits on Junkie. In short though, neither will disappoint.

Urban Decay Junkie Vice Lipstick Palette, £31.50, available exclusively at Selfridges, Urban Decay Boutiques and online at selfridges.com and urbandecay.co.uk

Urban Decay Blackmail Vice Lipstick Palette , £31.50, available exclusively at House of Fraser, Urban Decay Boutiques and online at houseoffraser.co.uk and urbandecay.co.uk

Follow Anna of Instagram  @annyhunter 


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More