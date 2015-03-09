The YSL eyeshadow palette that has every nude you’ll ever need

Versatile, easy to apply, with a wealth of eye makeup looks at your fingertips, YSL’s Couture Variation Palette in Nu has all the nudes any girl could need to expertly go from desk to dancefloor when time is of the essence.

With 10 shades to choose from, the palette acts as a sliding scale of makeup possibilities with matte to metallic and satin to iridescent textures at hand to help. Comprising of 4 categories to allow you to build up your chosen smokiness gradually (base, light, medium and dark) and a handy double-ended applicator, it makes for the perfect deskside companion when you need to transition from daytime demure to night time drama seamlessly.

The stand out feature of this palette is the intensity of the pigment in each of the eyeshadows that enhances any skin tone while also blending like a dream to allow you to adapt your look to suit any occasion. Its slim line design makes for a match made in clutch bag Heaven to ensure that whether your after work plans are planned or impromptu, you have all the tools you need to get evening-ready in an instant.

The YSL Couture Variation Palette is £49 and available to buy from www.yslbeauty.co.uk .