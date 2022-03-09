Thea Green’s INC.redible new makeup venture

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 November 2017
With 53 lip products available in its debut collection, the newest addition to the Nails Inc founder’s beauty empire provides ample lip colour inspiration

2017 has been one of the standout years for lip launches. From Deciem’s Sculpt Lip Plumper  to Wendy Rowe’s wardrobe of expertly curated red lipsticks , there’s greater choice out there than there’s ever been before. And that range of options is about to shift into overdrive, thanks to Nails Inc founder Thea Green’s new collection of 53 lip products from her new venture, INC.redible.

Three years in the making, the sister brand has been created to provide a full range of trend-led cosmetics, each having been developed with the Nails Inc ethos of innovation at their core. Available from international stockists such as Sephora and Boots shortly, prices range from a purse-friendly £8 to a maximum of £10.

Although consisting of just lips for the moment with further products being phased in from February 2018 onwards, the current product portfolio comprises of a comprehensive assortment of lip foils, glosses and lipsticks in a range of different finishes. In a wide variety of colours, there’s something for everyone. “I wanted to create a cosmetics range with a positive spirit that captures how beauty should make you feel,” says Thea. “INC.redible is all about being your most incredible self – there is no bad you. INC.redible will amplify the entire DNA from the mothership of Nails.Inc - known for innovation, trend and colour expertise - now exploded out into a full beauty range.”

Here’s the full line-up:

Foiling Around: A full coverage metallic matte lip paint, available in 8 shades. RRP £8

Glazin Over: Long lasting gloss with an intense colour pay off, available in 12 shades. RRP £8

Matte My Day: Liquid matte lip paint, available in 14 shades. RRP £8

Jelly Shot: Superfood lip quenches, available in 4 shades. RRP £8

In a Dream World: Iridescent gloss, available in 6 shades. RRP £8

Lip Trippin: Strobe lipstick with an iridescent effect, available in 3 shades. RRP £8

Pushing Everyday: Semi-Matte Lipclick, available in 6 shades. RRP £10

