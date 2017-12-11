There’s now a makeup brush set to match your star sign

Looking to the stars for your beauty inspo normally involves some kind of red-carpet celebrity step-by-step, but in this case, we’re getting all cosmic and Mystic Meg on you. Spectrum, the cruelty-free brush specialists that bought you such Instagram sensations as the Mermaid Dreams and Ultimate Unicorn Goals makeup brush sets, has made it your destiny to own a makeup brush pouch tailored to your zodiac with its most recent ‘out there’ offering. The Zodiac Collection is split into four individual elements based on starsign, and there’s a velvety colour themed bag housing each eight piece makeup brush set. If you’re not familiar with your astrological elements, or want a reminder of your apparent key personality traits (passionate and dynamic right here), here’s your matchmaker: Earth: Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo. You’re grounded and realistic. Air: Libra, Aquarius, Gemini. You’re social and rational. Fire: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius. You’re passionate and dynamic (*waves*) Water: Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces. You’re emotional and mysterious.

Whether you pay heed to horoscopes or not, the star-embossed brushes within aren’t to be sniffed at- packaging is recyclable and biodegradable and all brushes are made with the greenest vegan leather alternative out there and boast soft synthetic taklon bristles. They take care of everything from powder to eyeliner to lid crease work, highlighter application and foundation buffing, with long, sturdy handles for precise, no-mess application. Basically, your makeup will end up looking out of this world, and if wear your stars on your sleeve, you can use the chain handled pouch as a festive clutch bag. Or flip it round the other way if you don’t want to give the game away. Or just leave it at home. Your call but £49.99 for eight brushes in itself ain’t bad. Spectrum isn’t the only beauty company to have caught on to the fact that many of us consult Susan Miller et al for life guidance. You can now essentially paint your face, wash your hands and nail a mani by star sign. The beauty industry has its very own astrology zone, and why the hell not if it means more choice for us. Even if you are buying the wrong star sign because orange eyeshadow isn’t your jam (classic fire hue). Here are three more astrology inspired beauty buys for your cosmic beauty cabinets: Fresh Zodiac Soaps, £14 each

12 oval soaps tailored to each star sign, with unique illustrations and tied with a stone or trinket relating to each astrological sign. Scents and colours coordinate with the four elements, and from a practical P.O.V you’ve got shea butter in there for moisture. Far preferable to Carex if you’re gifting. Buy now Makeup Revolution Mysign Eyeshadow Palettes, £6

Included in our stocking filler edit for this year , these four matte and metallic crammed palettes also model themselves on the four elements, but you’ve got enough nudes and bolds in each collection to keep everyone happy, from fiery Leos to grounded Virgos. Buy now Julep Zodiac Nail Polish Collection, coming soon