The new makeup trends that’ll combat your ‘back to school’ blues

The grown-up equivalent of a roomy new pencil case, snazzy rucksack and razor sharp protractor set (maybe just me that got excited by the maths accessories), autumn/winter fashion and beauty trends almost always carry the promise of renewed energy and reinvention, in a good way. From gloriously huge lashes to a fresh look at eyeliner, here are five fun new season makeup trends to inspire a little positive excitement for the new term, whether you go all in or simply layer your mascara on thicker than usual. Get set… 1. Big lashes Time to prebook at the lash bar- fully loaded lashes fluttered down London Fashion Week catwalks at Anna Sui, where Pat McGrath created a Twiggy-esque effect and Ryan Lo, where makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench went for a fluttery French maid inspired lash look. Meanwhile makeup artist Miranda Joyce partnered with BeautyMART to craft ‘spider lashes’ at Richard Quinn. It’s fair to say that the low key lash is taking a backseat. Get the look

Ffrench recommends MAC 7 Lash adhesive lashes , £11.50, worn on upper and lower lashlines for a romantic silhouette, while Joyce went to town with Fairydrops Quattro Mascara , £18.50, to create ethereal but not overly spiky spider lashes.

Otherwise, stick with your usual and layer it on like there’s no tomorrow. 2. Punk eyes

Max Mara AW18- image courtesy of MAC cosmetics From subtle navy with a striking shape to create “glam punk” at Max Mara to self-professed “bad punk makeup” at Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood (who else?), punk was a definitive new season theme, cropping up as a reference at countless shows and making a rebel mark mainly via eye makeup and liner in particular. Altuzarra combined punk influences with softer colourways and a disco vibe for a wearable, arty eye, while “grunge punk” was the order of the day/ season at Nicopanda, where Isamaya Ffrench created four different ‘textured’ eye looks according to models’ individual style and mood. Think lashes of eye gloss , kohl, bright pigment and even matte liquid lipstick to achieve a bold, imperfect finish. Get the look

Altuzarra AW18- image courtesy of MAC cosmetics Juxtapose aubergine shadow with greens and blues as MAC Pro artists did at Altuzarra- MAC Pro Palette Indian Ink Eyeshadow , £10, was contrasted with the same shadow in Plumage, Lime, Atlantic Blue or Electric Eel- just not all at once. If heavy liner if your punk penchant, smudge Rimmel Soft Kohl Kajal Eyeliner Pencil , £2.99, around the lash line and smudge it out with a Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint , £24.50, in a colourway of your choice (or mix it up- this is supposed to be a bit messy).

3. Bright Pink

Ashley Williams AW18- image courtesy of MAC cosmetics From punk to pink- fuchsia, bubblegum and generally 80s-esque hues of pink crowded catwalks and took pride of place on cheeks, lips and eyes alike. Makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver took inspiration from Siouxsie Sioux and Annie Lennox at Ashley Williams with vibrant pink eyes and cheeks, while Tom Pecheux fringed graphic winged black eyeliner with flashes of fuschia and coral at Antonio Marras. Softly blended candy pink also featured around the eyes at Marni, while makeup artist Polly Osmond created a more angular shadow look at Christian Siriano. Get the look

This is possibly one for the weekend, but you don’t need to go all out 80s to benefit from a face brightening pop of pink. Osmond used a jewel-like metallic pink eyeshadow by Elf Cosmetics backstage- try Sculpting Silk Eyeshadow in Berry Please , £5, to emulate models such as Ashley Graham. It’s a smokey eye formula, but think pink. 4. Au naturel but interesting

Simone Rocha AW18- image courtesy of MAC cosmetics ‘No makeup makeup’ has dominated for many a season, but while previously a minimalist makeup look has erred on the side of sweaty, loose powder across the t-zone is making a comeback, and while there has been a general industry backlash against overly contoured and highlighted “Instagram” makeup, gloss and gleam is most definitely on the menu. See Sam Bryant’s beauty look at Simone Rocha- blotting powder was swept over shiny bits, cheeks were left bare to let models’ natural colouring show through but eye gloss mixed with subtle flecks of golden glitter, combined with groomed lips and a lightly glossy lip, elevated barely there makeup to something a bit more eye catching. Get the look Sam used MAC Lipglass in Clear , £15.50, for a vinyl effect on lids, topped with dabs of MAC Glitter in Reflects Gold , £16.50. Double up Lipglass on your mouth for extra mileage, and on the topic of sparkle… 5. Glitter’s going nowhere