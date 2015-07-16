Think summer’s all about bronzer? Think again…

A summer tan (faux of course) can be seriously sexy, but bronze isn’t the be all and end all of beach inspired beauty. In summer it’s fashionable, and often more comfortable, to lighten up on the makeup front and dabble in a more au naturel approach, and nothing fits the bill better than Bourjois Aqua Blush. A flushed, excited looking cheek is my personal beauty weak spot, and it can lift a face and inject youth and life no matter how jetlagged, jaded or under the weather you may be. Obviously it’s preferable if said perky cheek looks outdoorsy and organic rather than painted on, and that’s where this nifty, quick to absorb gel blusher comes in.

It’s very light without being too watery, allowing you to blend it exactly where you want it (no dribbles), and one pump is more than enough to achieve cheery, but not clownish, cheeks. I’d actually use less than this, and while the shades may look a bit garish initially, all flattered my pale skintone without leaving any telltale tidemarks (tidemarks are for beaches not beauty products). It brings all the radiant, juicy benefits of a cream blush with the longevity of a stain and the cooling effect of an aftersun. Layer it with a bronzer to enhance a tan or wear alone to big up your beautiful self. Either way, this highly portable gem should have pride of place in your hand luggage, handbag, clutch, gym bag, desk drawer...you get the pretty picture.

To wake up your face with this rather lovely blusher simply purchase our Latest in Beauty Summer IT Kit Box, which comes complete with eight outstanding in their field beauty products to the value of over £85 for just £19 plus £3.95 P&P.

