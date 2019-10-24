This bright new collection will make you rethink AW19’s neon makeup

One of the best things about autumn/winter has to be its fusion of age-old traditions with new-gen nuances. Think curling up on a much-loved sofa in box-fresh PJs or reigniting an old favourite knit with this season’s sequinned midi dress. And when it comes to autumn/winter makeup, Illamasqua has our desire for ‘trad with a twist’ well and truly covered in the form of its new Electro Tartan collection . For starters, there’s the packaging. Blending the heritage Scottish print with punchy fluoro touches, we’re talking ‘tartan 2.0.’



What lies beneath? With prices starting from £20, the range fuses cult classics with new launches spanning everything from palettes to lipsticks and highlighters. Lively, vibrant and boundary-pushing, it’s just what you’d expect from the quintessentially British brand famed for its high-performance formulas, daring attitude and stop-and-stare colours. Here’s why the collection’s on our wish list for Halloween, party season and everything in between… 1. It ticks off the tartan trend

One look at the AW19 runways will tell you tartan’s winging its way from the Highlands to the high street as it made a statement at shows including Dior and Preen. For the Illamasqua Electro Tartan collection ? The print’s been given the ultimate cool-over with fluorescent splashes to echo the colours inside. 2. It’s a wearable way to rock neons

Neons were a surprise hero of the AW19 shows, too, whether it was a shot of lime all over the lids a la Kenzo or a strike of fuchsia as sported by models at Carolina Herrera. Not sure how to wear them? Illamasqua Electrify Artistry Palette, £38 , makes it easy. The set houses 12 different shadows in both matte and metallic finishes. Go for clashing brights or soften things up by pairing one of the colour-pop hues with the earthy autumnal tones. Either way, the incredible colour pay-off means no messy fall-out. As for lips, Illamasqua Antimatter Lipsticks, £20 each, in five new shades, can be dialled up or down, too. Pat on with your fingers for a cloud of colour or apply straight from the bullet to score maximum impact. 3. It stars classic products and new innovations