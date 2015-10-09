This is as ‘pretty powerful’ as a pop of colour gets

Anna Hunter 9 October 2015
bobbi-brown-breast-cancer-awareness

Bobbi Brown’s ‘pretty with a purpose’ blusher goes far beyond the call of cosmetic duty

For many of us, makeup is a tool to feel better, to enhance our natural beauty and to play with when the mood takes us, but of course makeup can do more (hello extreme feature altering contouring). Face shape morphing aside, when a beauty company pushes for change in terms of causes that benefit women, it’s going the extra mile, and that’s exactly what the  Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign  is doing this October.

One way that you can support it is to buy  Bobbi Brown Limited Edition Peony Set , £35, of which £5 from every sale goes to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation®. Not only will your cheeks look naturally flushed (the Peony powder blusher has a matte finish; no spangles), but your makeup expenditure will translate to gains for women affected by breast cancer worldwide. Along with the enlivening blusher, the set includes a unique, pink handled mini face blender brush, to ensure seamless application and remind you every time that you open your washbag that makeup can do more that just make you pretty. Bobbi’s ‘pretty powerful’ motto comes to the fore at times like this.

Bobbi Brown Limited Edition Peony Set , £35


