This is Disney queen makeup, but not as you know it…

Anna Hunter 7 May 2014
Something wicked this way comes - MAC’s Maleficent collection captures the dark drama of one of Disney’s most vicious villains

MAC is clearly feeling quite gothic of late - first there was the moody, achingly cool collection with Lorde and now the company has revealed its striking, sultry line-up celebrating the release of Disney’s Maleficent this summer. With Angelina Jolie starring as the evil queen, the products were created to emulate her fearlessly defined features. This is evil elegance at its best - think deep red lips, sooty lashes and an impeccably powdered complexion. It’s more seductive than scary though, we assure you.

The collection includes a scarlet ‘True Love’s Kiss’ lipstick with accompanying Lipglass and lipliner, a dusky eyeshadow palette, a sculpting powder, a beauty powder, a highlighter, brow definer, deep ebony eyeliner, two sets of wing-like lashes and a nail lacquer collection. Maleficent doesn’t do low maintenance. In case you’re worried about looking more Halloween than hot, don’t be. Sleeping Beauty’s nemesis is actually pretty polished on the beauty front. To look as jolie as Jolie, get down to a MAC beauty counter or buy instore or online at Selfridges  from 15th May.

MAC Maleficent collection, from £11.


Explore More