'I'm a skincare brand founder and these are the beauty buys I actually use'

After years as a fashion and beauty blogger, Tina Craig, 50, had found herself with a 15 step skincare routine and decided enough was enough. "I was overwhelmed and my routine often left my skin irritated. The onslaught of products wasn’t even working. I was determined to find a better, smarter way. I wanted to simplify and cut down on cosmetic confusion."

As a result, her skincare brand U Beauty was born in 2019, offering science-based, results-oriented formulas to slim down your skincare routine. "We only make multitasking products that give the skin what it needs and produce superior results," she says.

As well as being the founder of U Beauty, running a design consulting firm, and being cofounder of Estate Five, a talent management and influencer agency, Tina is also mum to her 17-year-old son. "He's going to college next year so I’m also treasuring every single moment with him while he’s still living at home," she tells us.

Here she shares her typical workday and the skincare she always goes back to.

My typical workday

"I wake up between 6:30 and 7 am and begin each day with one or two meditations. I take lysine supplements [they support the immune system] and drink a cup of Pique fermented green tea, blended with two scoops of Shore Magic Marine Collagen , £100.

"After making my son a hot breakfast, I workout with my trainers on the virtual personal training platform FlexIt . Ariana Dresner and Taylor Wenzl have sculpted my entire body with just 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

"I’m in back-to-back Zooms meetings from 8 am till noon. For lunch, I’ll a quick salad with protein, then more meetings until I pick up my son from football and cook dinner for him and his friends.

"Then it’s back to work in my office until I go to bed! In between these typical workdays, I host events, such as store openings, cocktail parties, and launches, as the influencer side of my business is thriving."

My weekend

"My favourite thing to do is watch my son play football every Friday night. On Saturdays, I’m with him and his friends—driving them around (even though they all drive!), baking, and hosting them at my house.

"Sunday is for self-care. I do a more elaborate version of my routine, which includes using Joanna Czech's Facial Massager , £178, my favourite facialist’s dual-edged roller that’s great for skin prep.

Wellness from the inside

"In Chinese culture, we’re taught that beauty starts from the inside out. It’s a multifaceted approach to beauty that encompasses the whole body and your whole self. That’s why supplements are as important to me as diet, exercise, and general wellbeing.

"I like to spread out my supplements over the course of the day; otherwise, they could cancel each other out: I take Dr Nigma Talib ND B Famous , £39.60, in the morning for energy, Dr Nigma Talib Vitamin C Cocktail , £72 in the afternoon for immune support and magnesium , zinc and Dr Nigma Talib Cortisol Balancer , £45, (her supplements are the best!) in the evening.

"Finally, I live by Equilibria CBD oil . Made with full-spectrum hemp-flower oil concentrate, it helps me wind down before bed, and if I’m really stressed during the day, I’ll take a drop then too."

My best advice

"Love yourself, first and foremost. If you want to maintain a positive mindset that perpetuates self-love and confidence, start by accepting yourself as you are.

"Sometimes a few affirmations, spoken out loud into the mirror, reinforces it. Don’t hesitate to say, 'I am safe, I am enough, and I am going to have the best day ever,' as often as you need.

My beauty essentials