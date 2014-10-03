Tired of powders that make you look like a clown? Try these...

Radiance-boosting rather than dulling, SUQQU’s new duo of powders will have you thinking twice about what a finishing product can do for you.

Delicately coloured to lift any complexion, the new beige Glow Loose Powder is great for skin types looking for a touch of luminosity, with the newly returned pink hued Chiffon Feel Loose Powder proving ideal for brightening pale skin tones. With winter often leaving our complexions tired, weather-worn and lacklustre, these couldn’t have come at a better time to accompany our new season foundations of choice.

Lightweight and subtly moisturising at the same time, they provide a new twist on the traditional powder to help perk up fatigued skin. Refreshingly non-drying, they set makeup perfectly without leaving a chalk-like residue behind to fill a gaping hole in our beauty regimes that now thankfully has been filled.

SUQQU Loose Powders are £40 and available from Selfridges www.selfridges.com and Fenwicks .

More Gloss : Finishing Powders