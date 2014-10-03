Tired of powders that make you look like a clown? Try these...

Ayesha Muttucumaru 3 October 2014
beautycrush-friday-main

Moisturising and non-drying, the new SUQQU Loose Face Powders are the makeup essentials that every girl needs this winter

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Radiance-boosting rather than dulling, SUQQU’s new duo of powders will have you thinking twice about what a finishing product can do for you.

Delicately coloured to lift any complexion, the new beige Glow Loose Powder  is great for skin types looking for a touch of luminosity, with the newly returned pink hued Chiffon Feel Loose Powder  proving ideal for brightening pale skin tones. With winter often leaving our complexions tired, weather-worn and lacklustre, these couldn’t have come at a better time to accompany our new season foundations of choice.

Lightweight and subtly moisturising at the same time, they provide a new twist on the traditional powder to help perk up fatigued skin. Refreshingly non-drying, they set makeup perfectly without leaving a chalk-like residue behind to fill a gaping hole in our beauty regimes that now thankfully has been filled.

SUQQU Loose Powders are £40 and available from Selfridges  www.selfridges.com  and  Fenwicks .

More Gloss  : Finishing Powders


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Explore More