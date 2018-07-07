To Buy For: The bronzing brick that gives you a flattering sunset glow

Sunset is by far the kindest light; its golden pink softens the lines and shadows on the face and bestows a youthful glow; I’d live in it if I could.

My favourite story about this peachy hue was that it started the trend for women dining out in the 1890s - at the time deemed unseemly. In a bid to lure the opera diva Nellie Melba and her high society friends to the Savoy Hotel, the owner’s visionary wife (who doesn’t get a name check in the Savoy’s account, shameful!) changed every tablecloth in the River Restaurant to pink and when candlelight bounced off it, it imparted an extremely flattering rosy glow onto ladies’ cheeks. Word got around and women flocked there.

As soon as I heard the story, I stopped wearing black near my face (it picks out your lines and dark circles) and swapped for peach tones and whites regardless of fashion. I’ve come to rely on this trick increasingly as, like most people, I spend ever longer hours in strip-lit offices or with a consumptive green/blue glow reflected from my mobile.

We clearly need more lighting designers in the mould of Mrs Savoy, but until then, we have the next best thing, the Bronzing Brick £30, by Make. This brilliant sunset-glow-in-a-compact has just gone exclusively into Selfridges. When dusted all over face and collar bones with a large brush – no precision necessary - it puts you in your best light all day.