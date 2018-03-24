To Buy For: the concealer that feels like completely new skin

I can’t remember a time when my eyes weren’t blessed with dark circles of one kind or another. In my teens, they were either exam or heartbreak-related, in my 20s it was staying out too late ‘just in case’ (FOMO wasn’t yet invented). My 30s were all about insomnia and newborns and thinking Touche Eclat was a coverup when it was more of a highlighter (I might as well have used Stabilo Boss). In my forties, it’s been juggling, adrenal fatigue and skin thinning. I’m only giving you the bag-inducing edits, you understand, that’s not ALL that happened.

A good concealer is the most loyal beauty friend you’ll ever have - the one who has your back, deftly parrying questions about your wellbeing (the circles don’t lie) with a “nothing to see here, all fine!”.

Its other skill is misdirection - drawing the eye to where you want it. The legendary makeup artist Trish McEvoy introduced me to the triangle of light technique – where you paint a scalene triangle with concealer from the corners of the eyes to the corner of the nose (blend well unless you’re going for the Pennywise look). The effect is to attract light and focus to the centre of the face, making cheeks look plumper and eyes brighter. I’ll take any day of the week.

Trish makes products to enhance the way women feel about themselves, so when it comes to dark circles, blemishes and blotches - things that can make you not want to face the world - she knows what a good suit of armour looks like.

Suffering from what she calls ‘extreme darkness’ as she's grown older, Trish has now created the genius Correct and Even Full Face Perfector - a truly multi-generational product that should be in every woman’s handbag from day one. It’s like espresso for the eyes, waking you up, putting a spring in your step and giving you a veil of 'new' skin. What sealed the deal for me was one of those front-facing camera ‘resting face’ surprises - normally a shocker, but now actually pretty OK.

The packaging has a nod to Touche Eclat – a clicky metallic wand with a sponge applicator at the end. You stipple your shade (I use the l ightest, 1 ) under the eye and around the inner corner where the shadows fall and blend with your ring finger. For more precise application use a small brush.