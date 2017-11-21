Tom Ford launches its first global beauty store in London

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 November 2017
tom-ford-17
Instagram @tomford

Covent Garden may have just cemented its place as the capital’s go-to beauty destination

Over the past two years, Covent Garden has fast become London’s beauty hub with brands such as Chanel, Dior, Charlotte Tilbury and Bobbi Brown opening standalone boutiques along its cobbled streets. And the latest addition to the Beauty Quarter may well have made the WC2E postcode that much more covetable, thanks to Tom Ford having just launched its first global beauty store in the neighbourhood.

One of the industry’s fastest-growing brands (it’s reportedly on track to hit $1 billion in sales before 2019), the new beauty boutique will house all aspects of Tom Ford’s expansive beauty and grooming empire in addition to high tech extras for a fully immersive experience. “The…client wants an emotional experience. They want to connect with our products in a sensorial way,” says the designer. “They want to combine, mix and layer our fragrances and cosmetics to make them their own. Now they will finally have the perfect place to do that.”

Facilities include a personal scent laboratory, augmented reality technology to experiment with lipstick shades and appointments for personalised makeup consultations during which you’ll be able to record your own custom makeup how-to too. Furthermore, visitors will be able to browse the brand’s full product line-up in amongst the store’s dedicated colour, fragrance and makeup rooms as well as book in for bridal services or, if you’re a guy, pay a visit to its grooming room for a wet shave or perhaps a beard trim.

Sounds like beauty bliss.

