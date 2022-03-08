Tom Ford’s new secret for making skin look lit from within...

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 May 2015
Looking for a way to enhance your summer glow? The new Tom Ford Eye and Cheek Compact in Pink Glow could be just what you’re looking for

Whether you want to enhance your tan  or give your skin a healthy glow this summer, the new Tom Ford Eye and Cheek Compact will soon become your new secret weapon for creating a flawless, radiant complexion.

The centrepiece of the Tom Ford  Soleil collection, the palette is one of those rare finds that suits any skin tone. From the lightest to the darkest, it acts as the ideal way to give your makeup bag a summer makeover. The rose gold and violet combination of three eyeshadows and two cheek colours beautifully complement one another to provide a multitude of new season options at your fingertips: think a sunset-inspired smokey eye, gilded lids and sunshine-inspired contouring to expertly highlight and sculpt like a pro .

Sun-kissed perfection in a chic and sleek white compact, the mixture of peach, gold, pink and plum hues makes transitioning from soft to bold, spring to summer and beach to bar easier than ever. It’s endless summer in a palette.

The Tom Ford Eye and Cheek Compact is £68 and available to buy from  www.harrods.com .

