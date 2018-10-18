Topshop Beauty’s budget makeup line is back - and you’re going to want everything

Ayesha Muttucumaru 18 October 2018
topshop-beauty

*Gets contactless ready*

If you wondered where Topshop’s affordable makeup line went, you weren’t the only one. The budget brand  was a favourite of mine but much to my dismay was phased out at the beginning of the year with no indication of when it would come back. However, I’m pleased to say that its return is soon to be upon us, on the 2nd of November to be exact, with a new look that’s been worth waiting for.

Its relaunch marks more than a packaging rejig though (its signature squiggles and dots have been replaced with a more sophisticated matte and metallic chrome casing design), it’s a full-blown revamp based on industry expert and customer feedback, which helps justify the length of time that it’s been away for. This includes the addition of new lines and the update of long-lasting formulas to make them better suited to a wider range of skin types. Don’t despair if you had an old favourite though, the brand is also bringing back some cult classics too (more on that below...).

All still stay true to the easy-to-use ethos that its predecessor developed a reputation for and what’s more, the line-up still retains its budget-friendliness too (prices range from £5 to £16 - woohoo!). It also comes certified cruelty-free  under the Leaping Bunny programme - the ‘gold standard’ for no animal testing.

Here’s the breakdown on the colour cosmetic comeback that’s certain to fly off shelves.

Eyes

The line now offers six different eyeshadow finishes - from matte to metallic, satin to sparkly and chrome to crayon. The eyeliners, a brand favourite, are back (kohl, Kajal, pens, waterproof and more) in addition to budgeproof brow products, a mascara and an eye primer  too.

Lips

Topshop Beauty’s lipsticks were a festive season go-to of mine (they had seriously great colour payoff) and its offering this time around proves to be something rather special - a whopping 83 shades in a variety of textures ranging from balms to liquids. And great news for fans of the bestselling red Rio Rio - it’s back.

Tools

For makeup brushes  that won’t break the bank, look no further than the 10 added to the brand's portfolio.

Base

The brand has also expanded its offering to include newly formulated powders in three different finishes (matte, invisible and pressed) as well as mattifying and illuminating primers, liquid foundations, concealers and excitingly, textural glosses that allow you to change up the finish of your foundation from matte to gloss and vice-versa. The foundation shades stop at a slim 12 at the moment though, and hopefully, it’s something that the brand will look to further expand in the not-to-distant future.

Nails

If you’re looking for a new season nail colour, you’ll find it here. There are 15 to choose from, ranging from reds to nudes and bright pops of colour.

Face

From bronzers to blushers, there’s a newbie here for everyone, but also some old faves too such as the brand’s infamous Gloss Pots, (unchanged), Glow Liquid Highlighter drops and Glow Powder Highlighter. A real high point in this comeback tale. Topshop Beauty, we’re glad to see you back.

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


