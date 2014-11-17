Touch up on the go with Dior’s chic travel brush set

This sleek and chic glossy pouch unravels to reveal 5 travel-sized versions of the best brushes that Dior has to offer from their Backstage Brushes collection. The set includes the Professional Finish Fluid Foundation Brush n°11 , Professional Finish Powder Brush n°14, Professional Finish Eyeshadow Brush n°21, Professional Finish Eyeliner Brush n°24â€¨and the Professional Finish Lip Brush n°31.

The Backstage Brushes were created with the expertise of Dior’s top makeup artists, resulting in beautifully crafted and incredibly soft brushes. Each brush was carefully and thoughtfully designed with the idea of allowing perfect application in the simplest way.

The handy pouch also comes with an additional zip compartment to store any essential makeup items and a cover to protect the soft and delicate bristles, meaning you can shove them in your handbag or suitcase without worrying.

Dior Travel Brush Set, £109, available here