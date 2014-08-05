Travel far and wide with the new lip stains from Revlon

If you haven’t managed to squeeze in your summer getaway yet, don’t worry, Revlon have got your globetrotting covered with their collection of internationally-inspired, bold ColorStay Moisture Lip Stains.

Combining creamy comfort with glossy shine, these stains contain a nourishing mix of vitamin E and aloe that works to keep lips hydrated and soft, whilst the intense buildable pigment leaves your pout lip-smackingly luscious all day long.

Taking inspiration from the world’s hottest cities, these lippies come in 12 iconic shades ranging from Miami scarlets and Rio hot pinks to Parisian purples and London nudes. Each with their own playful colour and personality, you can quench your colour thirst and jet-set to wherever your day or night takes you.

Revlon ColorStay Moisture Lip Stain, £7.99, available to buy online